Former Bengals player 'Pacman' Jones arrested for public intoxication and assault of a officer in NKY

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL wild card playoff football game in Houston. Veteran cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The 35-year-old Jones had his best NFL seasons while Broncos current head coach Vance Joseph was his secondary coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A former Bengals player, Adam 'Pacman' Jones, was arrested on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault of an officer, according to Kenton County Jail records.

Jones was booked into Kenton County Jail early Saturday morning.

According to the records, Jones is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), disorderly conduct (2nd degree) and assault of a police officer (3rd degree).

This is not the first time Jones has been arrested. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct after an incident at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.

No other information is available at this time.

