Former Bengals player 'Pacman' Jones arrested for public intoxication and assault of a officer in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A former Bengals player, Adam 'Pacman' Jones, was arrested on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault of an officer, according to Kenton County Jail records.

Jones was booked into Kenton County Jail early Saturday morning.

According to the records, Jones is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), disorderly conduct (2nd degree) and assault of a police officer (3rd degree).

This is not the first time Jones has been arrested. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct after an incident at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.

No other information is available at this time.