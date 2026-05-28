'Probably the reason I'm still alive' | A look at the properties projected to house a new natural gas pipeline

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — More than a week after Frances Sarver held a town hall to inform people about a proposed 41-mile natural gas pipeline running from Mason to Rowan Counties, WCPO visited the land that drove her to begin studying the issue.

Sarver's parents have lived on 105 acres along KY-419 for more than three decades. Her grandfather bought the property around 1970, according to her father, Allen Pollitt.

"I told my wife when we built this house, I said the only way I'm moving again ... is when they take me out on a gurney," Pollitt said, looking out over the cattle grazing in a valley below.

He said he still operates the farm at 90 years old.

"I work this every day. In fact, it's probably the reason I'm still alive," he said.

WATCH: We visit rural Mason County to talk with people who could house a new gas line on their property

See the properties projected to house a new natural gas pipeline

Pollitt said he now looks out from his front porch and worries about the metal pipe with orange ribbon sticking out of the ground a few hundred yards down the road. It marks the spot where TC Energy plans to run a new natural gas pipeline as part of its Maysville project.

"It will be trenched across, along the power line on the other side of the power line," he said, pointing out toward the horizon from his back porch.

Pollitt said he's worried about what the construction could do to his herd and land, and he's concerned that potential malfunctions along the line when active could lead to an explosion.

Another Mason County farm owner, Rebecca Cartmell, said TC Energy representatives came to her property around two years ago, requesting access to survey. She was hesitant, but said her brothers allowed the work to continue.

We asked why she hadn't signed anything allowing TC Energy to begin work on the land.

"I think one of the main concerns is once they come through, they have rights to your property," Cartmell said.

Both Pollitt and Cartmell told us they weren't against the line's construction, but they would like to see the path moved away from their land.

"Of course, we would love for it not to come across our property, but then we realize it will go through someone else's," Cartmell said.

TC Energy is currently seeking permission to build the line from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and public comment is open to share your concerns.

TC Energy

A TC Energy Spokesperson sent us the following statement when we reached out for comment on people's concerns Monday:

We’re seeing strong community interest in our Maysville Project and are committed to open and ongoing dialogue, having spoken with landowners along the route. Over the last several years, we have engaged extensively through multiple open houses, direct outreach and our ongoing program of residential canvassing. We’ve received positive and productive feedback from landowners and have also had thoughtful conversations with community members. We welcome that dialogue—community voices matter. Early input helps shape project design and align with local priorities.



Safety is our top priority, and the project is designed to meet strict federal standards as it undergoes review by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. It will play an important role in supporting the reliability of Kentucky’s energy system, supplying natural gas to support East Kentucky Power Cooperative’s (EKPC) planned co-firing project at its existing Hugh L. Spurlock Power Station—helping ensure homes and businesses have access to the natural gas they rely on every day.



We’re proud to be part of this community and remain committed to open, ongoing dialogue. We encourage anyone with questions to connect directly with our team.



A spokesperson said the project is part of a $90 million investment into the region that would support more than 1,000 jobs during construction.

The rest of the public comment can be found by searching the docket number CP26-25000. If you would like to file a comment of your own, you can visit this web page for instructions on how to e-file with the FERC.

Sean DeLancey has been following this story since our "Let's Talk" event in Alexandria. You can contact him here: