'A serious danger to the community' | Cincinnati man sentenced to 48 years to life for 2024 killing

CINCINNATI — Dathan Hall, a Cincinnati man convicted in the 2024 murder of Jason Stewart in College Hill, was sentenced Monday afternoon to 48 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Earlier this month, Hall was convicted by a jury on seven charges in connection with Stewart's death.

During Hall's trial, prosecutors said Hall grew to resent Stewart after Stewart stood up for his cousin during a dispute.

Prosecutors said on Nov. 29, 2024, Hall saw Stewart at the Rose Gold nightclub. They said he then got in a car outside the club and waited outside for 45 minutes.

Prosecutors said Hall stalked Stewart and followed Stewart when he left the club. They said Hall eventually pulled up beside Stewart at a traffic light in College Hill and "riddled his car with bullets."

“Dathan Hall will kill again, your honor," said Assistant Prosecutor Elyse Deters.

According to court documents, hours after the murder, Hall changed his phone number and exchanged his rental car for another.

Investigators used phone data, rental car records and surveillance video to tie Hall to the crime.

It was the second shooting Hall was arrested for in 10 years. In 2014, Hall was arrested in connection with the death of Jariell Dean. Hall pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and spent 6 years in jail.

However, Hall's family claims he was not the one who killed Dean.

Cincinnati police detective Todd Greene worked on both cases and spoke during Hall's sentencing Monday.

“Having seen the consequences of these cases firsthand, I believe Mr. Hall has demonstrated a continued disregard for the value of human life and shows he poses a serious danger to the community," Greene said.

Hall also spoke during his sentencing, reading from a written statement.

He maintained his innocence and claimed his trial was unfair and that prosecutors lied to the jury.

“For the family, I do want to say sorry about the loss of Jason, but I feel like justice wasn’t served correctly," Hall said.

However, Deters pushed back on that claim.

“In response, the reason that the defendant is here is because of him and his actions," Deters said. "It has nothing to do with the prosecutors or police department. This is because Dathan Hall was just that guilty. 12 people convicted Mr. Hall of aggravated murder."

Following the hearing, Hall's family told WCPO 9 they plan to appeal the sentencing.