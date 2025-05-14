Watch Now
Police arrest man for murder months after fatal shooting that killed 33-year-old

West North Bend Road shooting
Holland Rains | WCPO Photographer
Police investigate after man was shot and killed on West North Bend Road early Friday morning.
West North Bend Road shooting
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged with murder months after he allegedly shot and killed a 33-year-old on West North Bend Road, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said they've arrested 32-year-old Dathan Hall for the alleged murder of Jason Stewart. Hall is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, CPD said.

The shooting happened on November 29, 2024 at around 3 a.m., CPD said. Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West North Bend Road, where they found Stewart suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stewart was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, CPD said.

