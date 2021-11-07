3 injured in overnight shooting at Fairfield bar

FAIRFIELD — At least three people are injured following an overnight shooting at a bar in Fairfield.

Officers with Fairfield Police Department responded to Lugnutz Bar and Grill around 1:33 a.m. for a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found two people shot. It was later discovered there was another gunshot victim, making it three total. That person was taken to a local hospital by an unknown party. No word on the victims' conditions.

Our reporter at the scene said police have not said whether they have made any arrests in the shooting yet.

Police also have not released any information about the people who were shot.