Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID booster for kids: Children's providing free shots for 12 and over; 5-11 immunocompromised

The hospital is accepting walk-ins on certain days
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
<p>Cincinnati Children's Hospital</p>
Children's expansion divides mayoral candidates
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 10:35:44-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's Hospital is offering free COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to any child over the age of 12 and children ages 5-to-11 who are immunocompromised.

Children over the age of 12 who had their two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago are eligible for a booster shot. Immunocompromised 5-to-11 year-olds can receive a booster 28 days after their second shot.

"We have an incredible opportunity to boost immunity across our community," Susan Wade-Murphy of patient services said. "Our clinics are ready to vaccinate. Appointments are available at all sites and walk-ins are welcome during specified times at our main campus in Avondale."

The Cincinnati Children's Avondale campus accepts walk-in vaccine appointments on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents wanting to make a booster shot appointment should visit the Cincinnati Children's COVID-19 information website.

Health officials and medical professionals say the best way to stay protected against COVID-19 is to get your vaccine and booster, for those that can. If you're experiencing symptoms of COVID, or you've been exposed to someone who is positive for COVID, you should get a test.

A spike in cases has set pandemic records in Ohio since December and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

RELATED
Where to find COVID testing kits in the Tri-State
Omicron vexes children too young to get vaccine shots

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020