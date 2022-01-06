COVID booster for kids: Children's providing free shots for 12 and over; 5-11 immunocompromised

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's Hospital is offering free COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to any child over the age of 12 and children ages 5-to-11 who are immunocompromised.

Children over the age of 12 who had their two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago are eligible for a booster shot. Immunocompromised 5-to-11 year-olds can receive a booster 28 days after their second shot.

"We have an incredible opportunity to boost immunity across our community," Susan Wade-Murphy of patient services said. "Our clinics are ready to vaccinate. Appointments are available at all sites and walk-ins are welcome during specified times at our main campus in Avondale."

The Cincinnati Children's Avondale campus accepts walk-in vaccine appointments on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents wanting to make a booster shot appointment should visit the Cincinnati Children's COVID-19 information website.

Health officials and medical professionals say the best way to stay protected against COVID-19 is to get your vaccine and booster, for those that can. If you're experiencing symptoms of COVID, or you've been exposed to someone who is positive for COVID, you should get a test.

A spike in cases has set pandemic records in Ohio since December and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

