LIST: Where to find a COVID test in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — As COVID-19 cases increase across the Tri-State, more and more people are looking for tests. The Health Collaborative and Ohio Department of Health have released lists of testing locations throughout the area, including sites offering free PCR tests.
Chains like Walgreens*, CVS* and The Little Clinic are providing tests at several locations in the area. People with primary care providers can also contact their doctor to see if their health care provider is offering tests to patients. Listed below are additional testing sites in Tri-State.
Hamilton County:
- Eqitas*
- Ethos Labs at Crossroads West Side*
- Healthcare Connection at Lincoln Heights Health Center*
- Industry Lab - Oakley
- Industry Lab - Western Hills
- WinMed - City West*
- WinMed - Community Action Agency*
- WinMed - Winneste Health Center*
- Quest Diagnostics*
Warren County:
- CareFirst Urgent Care - Lebanon
- CareFirst Urgent Care - Middletown
- CareFire Urgent Care - Middletown East
- CareFirst Urgent Care - Springboro
- Centerpoint Health - Franklin
- Centerpoint Health - Middletown
- Ethos Labs - Crossroads Mason*
- Rite Aid*
Adams County:
Brown County:
Butler County:
Clermont County:
Highland County:
Northern Kentucky:
- Alexandria Drugs*
- ARCpoint Labs of Florence
- Bracken County Health Department*
- Buffalo Trace District Health Department*
- CareFirst Urgent Care - Florence
- CareFirst Urgent Care - Ft. Wright
- CareFirst Urgent Care - Newport
- Duran Healthcare
- Ethos Lab - Newport*
- Gravity Labs - Covington*
- Gravity Labs - Florence*
- Gravity Labs - Ft. Mitchell*
Indiana:
- Dearborn/Ohio County Community Test Site*
- Fayette County Community Test Site*
- Franklin County Community Test Site*
- Ripley County Fairgrounds Testing*
- Ripley Street Testing*
- Switzerland County Fairgrounds*
- Switzerland County Medical Building*
- Union County Community Test Site*
* = Free COVID testing
The Ohio Department of Health is also offering free testing through 256 public libraries, though several libraries have already reported they are out of tests.
