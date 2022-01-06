Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

LIST: Where to find a COVID test in the Tri-State

items.[0].videoTitle
COVID test
Posted at 12:12 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 00:14:04-05

CINCINNATI — As COVID-19 cases increase across the Tri-State, more and more people are looking for tests. The Health Collaborative and Ohio Department of Health have released lists of testing locations throughout the area, including sites offering free PCR tests.

Chains like Walgreens*, CVS* and The Little Clinic are providing tests at several locations in the area. People with primary care providers can also contact their doctor to see if their health care provider is offering tests to patients. Listed below are additional testing sites in Tri-State.

Hamilton County:

Warren County:

Adams County:

Brown County:

Butler County:

Clermont County:

Highland County:

Northern Kentucky:

Indiana:

* = Free COVID testing

The Ohio Department of Health is also offering free testing through 256 public libraries, though several libraries have already reported they are out of tests.

RELATED | COVID tests: Health commissioner recommends not testing if you don't have symptoms or exposure
RELATED | Local health leaders say Tri-State omicron cases doubling 'every 2-4 days'

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020