Local health leaders: Tri-State omicron cases doubling 'every 2-4 days'

CINCINNATI — COVID-19 cases are doubling every 2-to-4 days since the omicron variant became prevalent in the area, according to Dr. Richard Lofgren, CEO and President of UC Health.

Lofgren, along with Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus and Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman, spoke about the tremendous surge in COVID-19 infections during a Zoom call with media on Wednesday.

"The pandemic is not over – in fact it has been heating up and is more intense now than in the almost two years we have been wrestling with this," Lofgren said. "I'm the first to say we're tired of it. The difficulties managing it are wearing on all of us and certainly the health care providers in the community."

Lofgren said the situation has been hard due to the tremendous labor shortage in the health care industry.

"When I talk to colleagues in the northern part of the state, they are overwhelmed," Lofgren said. "They are stretching staffs to levels that are difficult to imagine."

Lofgren said the number of hospitalizations that were admitted to Intensive Care Units during the peak of the delta variant was 25 percent. With omicron, that number is less, at 15 percent.

But omicron is much more contagious. Delta was twice as contagious as the first cases of COVID-19 in the US. Omicron is 2-to-4 times as contagious as delta.

Kesterman said omicron was the perfect variant to spread if the population is tired of COVID-19, because of how highly contagious it is and how easily it spreads.

"It lives on the surface a bit more" Lofgren said. "It's in the air a bit more, which is why masking becomes important. I think one of the things we need to recognize, it's how effective the vaccine is. It's not going to keep you from getting COVID, but it will still keep you out of the Emergency Room."

For vaccine and testing locations, visit the Test and Protect Cincinnati website.

