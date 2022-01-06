Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

Too young for vaccines, parents concerned about contagious omicron variant
items.[0].image.alt
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Heather Cimellaro holds her three-year-old son Charlie while his twin brother, Milo, jumps on a couch at their home, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Maine. Heather Cimellaro is one many parents concerned about the omicron surge and the dilemma it's posing for families of children too young to be vaccinated. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Virus Outbreak Too Young for Vaccines
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 10:10:28-05

Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant rise to record levels and every encounter seems risky.

Families are rethinking visits with grandparents, playtime with other toddlers and trips to the park or library. A setback last month in Pfizer studies of a vaccine for kids under 5 dimmed hopes that shots for tots might come soon.

Efforts are ongoing. Public health authorities say surrounding young kids with people who are vaccinated and masking those 2 and older can help keep them and others safe.

Related Links
How Tri-State schools are responding to recent COVID surge
Recent surge could trigger COVID-related PTSD
Local Health Leaders: Tri-State omicron cases doubling 'every 2-4 days'

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020