Blue Ash announces new rules, safety measures ahead of Red, White & Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Blue Ash's annual MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash is returning this Fourth of July, but the city announced some new rules and safety measures for the event.

The beloved event, which takes place in Summit Park, is implementing new safety measures after several arrests were made at last year's event when groups of juveniles set off fireworks in the crowd. Body cam footage from the event showed police officers breaking up fights and making arrests amid the panic.

"Following an incident at last year's event, we took a close look at ways to enhance both safety and overall guest experience," said Rachel Murray, Blue Ash communications coordinator. "These updates reflect our commitment to providing a safe, enjoyable experience for all attendees and align with best practices used at major events across the region."

The biggest rule change ahead of this year's event is that no one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian who is older than 21 present.

All attendees who are bringing bags must use clear bags that do not exceed 16-inch-by-16-inch-by-8-inch. Small clutches that are no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be permitted. No matter what, any and all bags will be subject to search upon entry or at any time while inside the event, the city said.

Here are the other new rules:



Event entrances will open at 3:30 p.m. Attendees will not be allowed to enter early

No chair drop off prior to the entrances opening

No umbrellas

Businesses within the festival perimeter may be accessed only via the entrance on Summit Parkway

Typical rules for the event, such as no tents, stakes, tarks or canopies and no coolers, outside alcohol and dogs or other pets, will still apply this year.

"These are significant modifications to the way this event has been carried out in the past," Murray said.

Outside of the new rules, the event has also established new safety measures, including a fenced perimeter with four designated entry and exit points. At these four entrances and exits, there will be camera surveillance and security personnel.

Glendale Milford Road will also shut down between East Lake Forest Drive and MadTree's property at 4321 Glendale Milford Road beginning at 3 p.m. the day of the event.

The city said there will be additional closures along Glendale Milford Road throughout the evening, and those closures will remain in effect until the event is over and traffic has cleared the area.

For more information about Red, White & Blue Ash, click here.