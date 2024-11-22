'Unfortunately, the biz just wasn't sustainable' | 16 Lots Brewing Company announces permanent closure

MASON, Ohio — 16 Lots Brewing Company is closing its doors to both its Mason and Newport locations, the brewery announced Thursday night.

"Well, friends, the sun has set at 16 Lots Brewing Company and 16 Lots Southern Outpost," the company said in a social media post. "As of today, we are permanently closed."

The Mason location opened in 2017, with the "Southern Outpost" in Newport opening in 2023. The spot at Newport on the Levee had a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio, live music and a full-service restaurant until January, when the brewery had to close its kitchen and cut back on staff in hopes it could stay afloat.

RELATED | 16 Lots Brewing's Newport location closes kitchen, could fully close in a week

"Shout out to our landlords and Eclipse Bank for doing everything in their power to support us and give us the opportunity to make this work. We gave it our best shot, but unfortunately, the biz just wasn't sustainable," 16 Lots said in its post.

Mad Monks Pizza, which sublet from 16 Lots at its flagship location, will also be closed at this time. The pizza company said in a social media post it is in negotiations with the landlord to try to rebrand the space as Mad Monks Pizza and Taproom which would feature their pizza menu, a full bar and 15 draft beers.

"We want to thank everyone for the last seven years and will keep you posted on all updates," Mad Monks said on social media.