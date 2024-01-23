16 Lots Brewing's Newport location closes kitchen, could fully close in a week

NEWPORT, Ky. — Craft beer fans in Northern Kentucky could have just one week left to enjoy what was dubbed the "Southern Outpost" of 16 Lots Brewing at Newport on the Levee.

According to a Friday social media post, the brewery said it has already fully closed its kitchen and owners hope the rest of the bar isn't next.

"Hey, friends, many of you know things aren't looking great for us," the post reads. "Are we closing? Are we not? Truth: this could be our last week. More truth: we're hoping not — a few irons are still in the fire."

Sunday night was the last time visitors of the Newport location could grab a bite to accompany their beers, but the bar will remain open for now.

If this week is, in fact, the last week 16 Lots Southern Outpost will be open, the bar said "we need to run it all dry." They plan to be open throughout the week to finish off kegs and bottles in the bar and the social media post urged fans to join them if they don't want to see the Newport location fully fold.

"Come say hi (perhaps goodbye?) 'cuz now more than ever, we need your support," reads the social media post.

A more recent post followed on Monday, when 16 Lots Southern Outpost updated its hours of operation and urged visitors to "come wish the crew well and help us kill the kegs this week."

The brewery opened its flagship location, 16 Lots Brewing Company, in Mason in 2017 and the Newport location was opened in May 2023.

The location on the Levee has boasted a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio, live music and — until Sunday — a full-service restaurant.