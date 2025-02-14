CINCINNATI — Twin sisters Katrice Williams and Katrelle Scott for decades have dedicated themselves to nurturing natural hair and helping build confidence at their respective salons in Cincinnati.

They began covering the state of Ohio as travel hairstylists together and branched off to their own salons after building a substantial clientele.

Williams is the owner of Love That Hair, a salon in Sharonville, while Scott runs CinciNatural Center in St. Bernard. However, the duo's goal of providing natural hair and scalp care to their clients remains the same.

"With our experience, I noticed that it just took so long. A lot of people just didn't care to do natural hair, so we wanted to kind of change that perspective to inspire people instead of being ashamed of their hair," said Williams.

In African American history, enslaved people used braids as a means to map their way to freedom. Later, Madam C.J. Walker broke barriers in the beauty industry, and the establishment of the CROWN Act allowed hairstyles to become a deeper form of self-expression.

"I think it's truly a canvas. Now you can create an awesome style with braids, coils or locs for a professional environment or entertainment," said Scott.

Watch our interview with Scott and Williams here:

Twin sisters empower clients through natural hair care in Cincinnati

The twins’ shared experiences growing up have deepened their commitment to natural hair care. As children, they faced challenges caring for their thick and coarse hair, but these struggles have fueled their passion over the last decade.

CinciNatural Center is a multicultural salon specializing in natural hair care services. They help anyone dealing with alopecia, psoriasis, or looking to get their hair back in a healthy state.

Love That Hair salon also specializes in natural hair, including loc treatments and braids for kids and adults.

"We give them many options within the natural hair community, whether it's coils, twist tree braids, locks, or protective styles, so they can really make it their own," said Scott.

"Teaching people the versatility of wearing their natural hair, — whether it's your natural coils or curls, your texture is beautiful, and all you have to do is learn how to take care of it. That's what we're here for," said Williams.

Williams and Scott both offer classes to teach others how to style and care for natural hair. They are also looking to hire more hairstylists.

As they continue to expand, Scott is a trichologist and works as a travel hairstylist for LA Fashion Week and collaborates with unions for Disney, award ceremonies, actors, athletes and theater projects.

Williams is currently studying trichology at the National Trichology Institute in Stockbridge, Atlanta, to provide more treatments to her clients. She's looking to expand her team. She has a braid designer and shampoo artist and looks forward to offering more services to her clients.

"We really can help people's energy be shifted and make them feel good about themselves. We are very grateful God blessed us with this talent to bless everyone else," said Scott.