Northside Distilling Co. celebrates second release of bourbon for the visually impaired

CINCINNATI — Northside Distilling Co. is teaming up with the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) for the second year to release a bourbon for the visually impaired.

The CABVI and Northside Distilling are releasing "Braille Bourbon" Wednesday night.

The limited-edition bourbon is packaged in hand-numbered bottles that have braille on the labels. The bourbon itself is a 108-proof single-barrel bourbon aged for 6 and 1/2 years.

This is Volume Two of the bourbon, and last year, it sold out within a few weeks of its September 2022 release.

The bourbon aims to raise awareness as well as inclusivity for those who are blind and visually impaired in the community. The bourbon release also highlights the various services CABVI offers for those who are adapting to vision loss.

Following Wednesday night's release, Braille Boubon Whiskey, which costs $74.99 per bottle, will be available beginning Sept. 21 for purchase both online and in-store at Northside Distilling Co. A portion of each sale will go toward CABVI, as well.

