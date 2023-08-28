Urban Artifact becomes the only U.S. Brewery to claim victory in China's International Beer Challenge 2023

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati brewery is getting international recognition after winning big in China.

Urban Artifact is the only brewery from a western nation to claim victory at this year's China International Beer Challenge competition.

Two of the brewery's creations won coveted medals at the competition, which is known for its stringent judging and prestigious awards. The Gadget Fruit Tart achieved the prestigious 3-star distinction, while the Peaches & Cream Fruit Tart earned a notable 1-star award, a spokesperson for the brewery said in a press release.

"To be the sole winning U.S. brewery as well as the only winner from a western nation at such a premier competition is an exhilarating feeling," said Bret Kollmann Baker, chief of operations at Urban Artifact.

"Our Gadget Fruit Tart and Peaches & Cream Fruit Tart stand as testimonies to our passion, craftsmanship and dedication to the craft. This recognition is not just an honor, but a testament to the tireless effort, innovation, and quality we pour into every brew."

Breweries from every corner of the planet competed for recognition and Urban Artifact, not only represented what Cincinnati has to offer, but set the bar high for its global competitors.

The China International Beer Challenge (CBC) was founded in 2018. According to its website, the challenge was organized under the guidance of the China Alcoholic Drinks Association. The goal of the competition is to strengthen the communication between domestic and foreign beer industries in China, the organization said.

The awards of the China International Beer Challenge are named after "Tianlu", a mythical ancient beast that resembles a lion, and the awards are distinguished by 1 to 5 stars, according to the organization.

Urban Artifact first opened in 2015. The brewery operates out of the historic St. Patrick's Church in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood. The business has expanded its reach with products available in stores in 20 states.