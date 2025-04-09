'Nobody is immune' | Tri-State stores brace for impact of tariffs, price hikes after Trump announcement

CINCINNATI — Selling sneakers isn't just a job for the owners of two Cincinnati-area stores. It's a way of life.

"Just kind of a hobby that turned into a business, so very grateful that I get to do what I love every day," said Mitchell Wolfe, owner of Motion., a store inside Factory 52 in Norwood.

For Wolfe and others, the announcement of 125% tariffs on Chinese goods has left them wondering how this may affect their businesses' bottom lines and their customers' wallets.

WCPO 9 News Nike shoe box with the label 'Made in China'

"It really just trickles down to the customer," Wolfe said. "The customer is going to be the one kind of eating it, which isn’t good in any small businesses."

Wolfe let us see the shoes in his stock room. Almost every name-brand item was made in China, Vietnam and Indonesia, among other places.

“Nike, New Balance, Adidas, all their factories are overseas, so we’ll see if they increase their retail prices, which would then affect me on the secondary market," Wolfe said.

Wolfe told us his business works on the resale market, so he has to buy items when they are released by major name brands.

Hear from local business owners on the impact of tariffs:

Cincinnati business owners worry about impact of President Trump's tariffs

Over on Erie Avenue, CORPORATE is home to shelves of designer shoes and clothing brands.

Owner Matt Tomamichel has been operating in the neighborhood for over a decade. He told us he knows tariffs could cause his prices to go up, leading to his customers having to make tough decisions.

"You got to have food before you have a new pair of sneakers," Tomamichel said. "Nobody is immune to the tariffs."

WCPO 9 News Matt Tomamichel speaking with WCPO 9 News Reporter Sam Harasimowicz

Tomamichel told us businesses and consumers are stuck waiting, not knowing what's next.

“Uncertainty, man, I mean I was telling you, no company has reached out yet, because they don’t know," Tomamichel said.

He said the important thing is supporting one another, especially when difficult financial decisions must be made.