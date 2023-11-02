New restaurant serving Irish, American cuisine to open in former Wyoming fire house

WYOMING, Ohio — Two West Side restaurant and bar powerhouses have teamed up to open a restaurant in Wyoming.

Gilligan's On The Green, which is set to open Friday, Nov 3. at 11 a.m. at the former location of Wyoming's firehouse, is owned by partners West Side Brewing and EP Investment Group, which owns Westwood's Ivory House among other restaurants.

Gilligan's focus is on Irish and American cuisine, and the restaurant's name is inspired by West Side Brewing co-founder Joe Mumper's Irish ancestors.

The restaurant was first announced in July 2023, and it's part of Wyoming's Village Green Pavilion Project, which has its own Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

"The opening of Gilligan's on the Green will complete the transformation of our Village Green into a thriving gathering space in the heart of Wyoming," Wyoming City Manager Rusty Herzog previously said.

Frank Eversole, president of EP Investment Group, said Wyoming's Village Green is an idyllic location for Gilligan's.

The restaurant itself has plenty of indoor seating, including four private event rooms, as well as a patio that opens onto the park, and Gilligan's service will extend to those using park seating.

Linda Pitt

In terms of food, Gilligan's menu features a variety of starters, entrees, sandwiches, soups and salads.

Some standouts on the menu include the Cincy Shepherd's Pie, Gilligan's Fish & Chips, Burrata Potato Boxty and the Jonathan Swift Reuben, which comes in three different sizes: Lilliputian, Gulliver and Goliath.

Linda Pitt

Drink-wise, West Side Brewing's Gilligan's line of beers are brewed on site, which includes a Dry Stout, Extra Stout, Irish Lager, Irish Red and other seasonal selections. The restaurant also has a cocktail menu, wine offerings and more.

Gilligan's also marks EP Investment Group's first restaurant outside of the Westwood neighborhood. The group opened the award-winning steakhouse Ivory House in 2020, redeveloped the former Henke Winery into W Bar + Bistro in 2022, opened an adjacent ice cream parlor in 2023 and plans to open two more Westwood restaurants, Terrazza Trattoria and Paloma's, in 2024.

If you'd like to make reservations at Gilligan's On The Green, click here. The restaurant is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.