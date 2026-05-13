CINCINNATI — A local business is putting a unique spin on the vending machine experience by serving up surprise drinks from around the world, with customers never knowing exactly what they’re going to get.

The Mystery Machine is designed to dispense drinks completely at random, with more than 1,000 possible combinations.

Founder Harrison Baer says the concept traces back to his childhood, when a simple vending machine became a daily destination for him and his friends.

WATCH: Learn more about the Mystery Machine and its origin here

Mystery Machine turns surprise vending into social experience across Tri-State

“Every single day we would gather together and meet up at this one very typical vending machine, but there was something very mysterious about it… it was the thrill of not knowing what drink you were going to get that excited us a ton.”

Baer said that early fascination eventually turned into a business idea built around surprise, choice and shared experiences. He told us he quit his corporate job, cashed out his 401K and put everything into the business so that customers can find the same joy he had as a kid.

Currently, customers can select from different categories like kids' drinks, international drinks, diet, caffeine-free or sparkling drinks, as well as plain ole mystery drinks. What they get will be up to the machine (unless they pick one of three classic options — Coke, Diet Coke and spring water).

There's also a special golden can that gives you a special prize, like a coupon for a free dessert.

Today, the Mystery Machine has expanded to four locations across the Tri-State: inside Factory 52's Gatherall in Norwood, Al’s Delicious Popcorn in Over-the-Rhine, Dreamy’s Icecream in Union, Ky., and at Molly's Cupcakes at the Liberty Center in Liberty Township.

The goal, Baer said, is to turn a simple purchase into something more interactive — and something people experience together.