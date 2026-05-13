Hamilton County Veteran Service Commission opens new location, aims to serve more vets

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission is opening its doors to the public at its new location to showcase the services it offers to local veterans.

Hamilton County VSC's new offices are located at Hamilton County Central Campus at 1701 Patricia McCollum Way in Bond Hill. The campus is a one-stop shop of county services, just off the Norwood Lateral, designed to streamline the assistance process.

The commission's work is centered around three main pillars:



Claims assistance for anyone injured while in the service

Temporary financial assistance with things like food, hygiene, rent and utilities

Transportation to VA medical appointments

Watch: Learn more about the newest Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission offices

Hamilton County Veteran Service Commission opens new location

Executive Director Glenn Welling said the new location is key because it sits at the geographic center of Hamilton County.

Welling hopes that the location, which includes about 1,000 free parking spots, helps them connect with more veterans.

"So there are roughly 37,000 veterans in Hamilton County. Up to this point, we've been engaged with less than 10%," Welling said. "We just recently did a strategic planning session, and our goal by 2030 is to engage with 90% of the Veteran population here in Hamilton County."

Welling explained that the goal is entirely possible because they've already seen a large increase.

"Since we opened on March 2, we have seen a two-fold increase in the number of veterans who are just walking in, so it’s really been a huge benefit to our Veterans,” he said.

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