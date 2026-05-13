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Woman hospitalized in downtown hit-and-run

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
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CINCINNATI, Ohio — A woman has been hospitalized after an overnight hit-and-run in the Central Business District, according to police on scene.

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of 3rd Street and Broadway. Police were unsure what kind of vehicle left the scene, but said it was possibly a semi-truck.

A woman in the struck vehicle was transported to UC Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Cincinnati police are using traffic cameras to track the vehicle that fled the scene.

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