Cinemark to offer $1.75 tickets for weekly kid-friendly showings at Tri-State theaters

CINCINNATI — The end of the school year is near, and Cinemark is gearing up to offer kid-friendly movie showings all summer long at several theaters in the Tri-State.

Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse kicks off June 1 and runs through August 6.

Each showing will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, with tickets only $1.75 each for both adults and children. Select theaters will also show additional showtimes throughout each week.

During Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes, you can also save $1 off kids' snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos.

The weekly showing is happening at every Cinemark theater in the Tri-State area. Here's where you can catch Summer Movie Clubhouse showings:



Cinemark Florence 14 and XD — 7860 Mall Road, Florence, KY 41042

Cinemark Oakley Station and XD — 3025 Disney St., Cincinnati, OH 45209

Cinemark Western Hills 14 — 5870 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45248

Cinemark Milford 16 — 500 Rivers Edge Drive, Milford, OH 45150

At each weekly showing, families can expect popular new releases as well as familiar favorites, such as Shrek and Paddington.

Here's the full schedule of Summer Movie Clubhouse showings:



"Paddington" (2015) — June 1-4

"Sonic the Hedgehog" (2020) — June 8-11

"KPOP Demon Hunters Sing-Along" (2025) — June 15-18

"Shrek Forever After" (2010) — June 22-25

"The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" (2025) — June 29-July 2

"A Minecraft Movie" (2025) — July 6-9

"Dog Man" (2025) — July 13-16

"How to Train Your Dragon" (2025) — July 20-23

"The Bad Guys 2" (2025) — July 27-30

"Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie" (2025) — Aug. 3-6

For more information about Summer Movie Clubhouse, click here.