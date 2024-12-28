Madeira man's Mensch on a Bench continues to bring fun to Hanukkah 10 years after 'Shark Tank' appearance

MADEIRA, Ohio — It's been 10 years since Madeira entrepreneur Neal Hoffman brought more "funukkah," as Adam Sandler might say, to Hanukkah celebrations for hundreds of thousands of families.

Hoffman appeared on an episode of ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2014 to introduce Mensch on a Bench — a Hanukkah-themed take on Elf on a Shelf he created after his son asked for the plush toy associated with Christmas celebrations.

"My son, he asked for an Elf on a Shelf and I made a joke and said, man, we're Jewish, you can get a Mensch on a Bench," Hoffman recalled.

The pitch captivated sharks Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec, who grabbed 15% ownership of the business for $150,000. And while the Jewish community in Cincinnati already loved the idea, a national audience took Mensch on a Bench to even greater heights.



Now, the unsung hero of Hanukkah, Moshe the Mensch, can be found in households across the country.

"What I created was like the Forrest Gump of Judaism," Hoffman said. "We’re teaching kids good core values, but wrapping it in fun."

And Moshe's gained some friends along the way, too.

"The sales are great this year," said Hoffman's son, Alex, who is being bar mitzvahed this year but already has dreams of running the company after his dad. "We got the new Jew-nicorn."

That's right, our favorite mensch isn't the only thing Hoffman's company sells. They've expanded to sell a Snow Mensch, Mitzvah Moose, Dreidel Dog and a Jewnicorn — as well as a talking grandmother doll called Ask Bubbe.

The former Hasbro toy executive said the success of Moshe and his friends have led to even crazier opportunities, like a partnership with Catan through his tabletop dice company.

"Mensch on a Bench has opened doors," he said. "I never wanted to leave toys ... I got off track when I left Hasbro, (Mensch on a Bench) allowed me to get back on track."

The plush proven to be a reminder to be a mensch continues to make the Festival of Lights shine even brighter.

"Every time I see people open up and actually interact with these products, it just, it lights me up," said Hoffman.