Cincinnati mixologist Molly Wellmann to host weekly cocktail series at Arnold's Bar and Grill

CINCINNATI — Award-winning mixologist Molly Wellmann is getting back behind the bar, and she's doing so at no other place than the historic Arnold's Bar and Grill.

Wellmann will lead the bar every Tuesday for "Tuesdays with Molly," where she'll feature a cocktail and explain how it ties into Cincinnati history. Each week will feature a brand new cocktail and story.

"When Molly approached us with an idea for a collaboration we couldn’t sign up fast enough," said Arnold's owner Chris Breeden. "We were not going to pass up the chance to have a local legend behind our bar.”

"Tuesdays with Molly" will begin Jan. 16, and will run every Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Arnold's happy hour also runs from 4-6 p.m.

Though the beloved Cincinnati mixologist no longer owns Over-the-Rhine's Japp's, Wellmann continues to leave her mark on Cincinnati's bar scene.

In early 2023, Wellmann partnered with Northern Row Brewery and Distillery's Five Stories Spirits and the Krohn Conservatory to create a botanical-infused gin. Titled "Cincinnati Gin," the gin features notes of seven specially selected, hand-picked edible botanicals by Wellmann from the Krohn Conservatory.

That gin can be found at select bars throughout Cincinnati and is available for purchase at multiple stores.

Later in 2023, Wellmann also partnered with Northern Kentucky's Wenzel Whiskey to produce a limited-edition whiskey called The One 50th Blend. The whiskey celebrated Wellmann’s 50th birthday and the 150th anniversary of whiskey production at Wenzel.