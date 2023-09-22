Wenzel Whiskey, Molly Wellmann partner to release limited edition whiskey

COVINGTON, Ky. — Wenzel Whiskey, a local business and event space specializing in whiskey blending, and Cincinnati entrepreneur and mixologist Molly Wellmann will host an event on Sept. 30 highlighting a limited, locally-produced whiskey called The One 50th Blend.

The event will celebrate Wellmann’s 50th birthday and the 150th anniversary of whiskey production at Wenzel.

“This is such an iconic way to celebrate a 50th birthday,” Wellmann said in a recent press release. “I had the pleasure of joining several of my friends knowledgeable in spirits for Wenzel’s unique whiskey blending experience where we all created and blind tasted our own whiskeys. Mine won, and that’s how we ended up with The One 50th Blend Gold Label release.”

The event will take place beginning at noon on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Wenzel Whiskey in Covington. Bottles of the One 50th Blend will be on sale while supplies last for $99. Wellmann will also be on hand to sign bottles for those interested

Wellmann recently partnered with Northern Row Brewery and Distillery's Five Stories Spirits and the Krohn Conservatory to create a botanical-infused gin. Titled "Cincinnati Gin," the gin features notes of seven specially selected, hand-picked edible botanicals by Wellmann from the Krohn Conservatory.

Provided by Ben Wright Award-winning mixologist Molly Wellmann is releasing Cincinnati Gin in collaboration with Northern Row's Five Stories Spirits and the Krohn Conservatory. The gin is infused with seven edible botanicals from Krohn Conservatory.

Wellmann called the limited-edition gin a "gin made for the people of Cincinnati." She said via social media that the spirit is light ginger, that is mandarin-forward with a bit of a floral finish.

This story originally appeared on LINK NKY. Click here for more.

READ MORE:

Cincinnati chef, 2 restaurants recognized as 2023 James Beard Award finalists

Chef with Michelin experience to turn pasta pop-up into brick-and-mortar restaurant in Over-The-Rhine

Izakaya-inspired sushi, cocktail spot Baru is inviting guests to 'stay, drink and unwind'