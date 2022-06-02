Watch
Cincinnati CEOs promise 'comprehensive fundraising plan' to cover 2026 World Cup expenses

Commissioners scheduled to vote this afternoon
Travel restrictions could damage United States' hopes of hosting a World Cup
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:07:01-04

CINCINNATI — Hours before Hamilton County Commissioners were scheduled to vote on a contract that could help bring 2026 World Cup matches to Cincinnati, local business leaders are promising to raise money cover expenses for the global event.

“A comprehensive fundraising plan will be developed to address all FIFA’s requirements,” said the open letter to commissioners, signed by the CEOs of Kroger, Procter & Gamble, American Financial Group and Ohio National Financial Services. “We have already pledged to raise an estimated $35-$50 million to support the World Cup and are confident that we can work closely with Hamilton County, the State of Ohio and other partners to ensure that any additional financial obligations are met.”

The letter comes two days after commissioners raised concerns about a 236-page contract that FIFA delivered to Hamilton County May 21, with a request that it be signed within 10 days.

Commissioners said they’d like to see some type of language or financial limit in the FIFA contract explaining what the county is willing to do and not do. County Administrator Jeff Aluotto said he would work on revision, which would be presented Thursday.

WCPO is covering the commission meeting and will update this story when the vote is taken.

