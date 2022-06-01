Does 'arbitrary deadline' heighten World Cup pressure on Hamilton County's elected officials?

CINCINNATI — It’s a contract that will cost Hamilton County taxpayers at least $10 million and hand over a big chunk of Cincinnati’s riverfront to the International Federation of Association Football, or FIFA, for three months in 2026. So why did elected leaders have less than a week to read, research and suggest revisions to the 236-page document?

“It’s far from ideal,” said Rick Cole, a former mayor who helped bring the World Cup to Pasadena, California in 1994. “But it’s not the end of the world if the lawyers on the public side have been scrupulous.”

County spokeswoman Bridget Doherty said FIFA delivered a proposed contract to the county May 21, requesting that it be signed within 10 days. The county sought an extension, which FIFA granted until Friday. That gave the county time to deliver the document to commissioners May 28 and schedule a public discussion on May 31, she said.

Officials have known for months that Cincinnati's World Cup bid would require changes to Paul Brown Stadium and prod local governments to spend money on security, hotel upgrades and other improvements. But the details of those costs have been stubbornly vague.

“I have been asking since last year, when I got elected, for the bid package,” commissioner Alicia Reece said Tuesday. “We received this weekend, holiday weekend, late at night, over 250-something pages of now we get the requirements.”

Reece cited concerns about renovation costs for Paul Brown Stadium, including $4 million for natural-grass turf and $5.9 million to remove corner end zone seats and make room for a soccer pitch. She also questioned whether FIFA will have too much freedom to make costly changes after the deal is signed.

“Correct me if I’m wrong,” she said. “They make changes, and we are obligated.”

Hamilton County commissioners will learn Thursday morning whether their criticism of the contract Tuesday produced substantive changes. But they still face a Friday deadline set by FIFA, which plans to announce June 16 which of the 22 cities will host matches for the 2026 World Cup.

“They always have the advantage over public entities,” said Cole, who left public office in 2020 and now runs the Congress for New Urbanism in Pasadena. “They hire the highest-powered lawyers. This is what they do all day every day.”

Cole said cities should be skeptical of cost estimates and benefit projections for World Cup events, including the University of Cincinnati’s May 27 report that projects $449.4 million in non-local visitor impact if Cincinnati hosts four World Cup matches in 2026.

"Cincinnati has to think through, ‘Is it an important part of who we are to welcome the world? And if it is, then this is part of that portfolio,” Cole said. “But if it’s just, you know, ‘Hey, it’s a quick chance to make $450 million that we wouldn’t otherwise get and all we have to do is spend $10 million,’ that’s a pretty naïve perspective. Because you’re probably not going to net $450 million really and even if you do it’s a one-time shot in the arm that doesn’t last. And second, it’ll probably cost you a lot more than $10 million when all the dust settles.”

Miami University Assistant Professor Adam Beissel said security costs are a significant factor that public entities should consider before committing to the World Cup. In Brazil, he said, organizers spent an average of $12.5 million per match on security.

“It’s easy to foresee how the cost associated with Cincinnati hosting three World Cup games might be in excess of $40 million dollars, based on just required infrastructure improvements and security costs alone,” he said.

Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto did not provide an estimate on security costs to commissioners Tuesday, but his presentation noted that FIFA will reimburse county staff costs of $347,193 on match days and $122,135 on non-match days. It will also pay $100,000 to rent the stadium on match days. Local business leaders have pledged to raise up to $50 million for legacy projects, fanfests and training facilities needed for the World Cup, he added.

Beissel has written papers on the competitive bidding process FIFA uses to find World Cup hosts. In the U.S this year, he said FIFA heightened competition by expanding the tournament and offering more cities a chance to host matches. FIFA’s commitment to announce host cities by June 16 is another good move that will prod cities into action.

“The arbitrary deadline … will create a scenario in which commissioners may end up giving guarantees to FIFA or making a decision that might not be in their inherent best interest,” said Beissel. “There will be net tourism gains. The question is, are those gains in excess of the cost required to host?”