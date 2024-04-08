Frisch's Big Boy in Covington becomes the latest Tri-State location to close

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Frisch’s restaurant in Covington has permanently closed, making it the fourth Tri-State location to close in one week. Restaurants in Erlanger, North College Hill and Spring Grove Village also closed.

Some Big Boy fans, like Cathy Eubanks, are sad to see the wave of closures.

"I think it's awful,” Eubanks said. “I just think it's a shame."

Maybe it's their crushed ice, their vegetable soup or even fries dipped in tartar sauce — everyone has their go-to order.

"The breakfast yeah," Randy Fryman said.

"Usually the Big Boy," Eubanks added.

Many people in the Tri-State have big feelings about Frisch's. Eubanks said that's because it's a community staple.

"I think it's such a Cincinnati thing,” she said. “Most of us who lived here went there growing up. It's just so sad."

But why are so many locations closing?

"I don't know what the answer is,” Eubanks said. “I think they were harmed along with a lot of other restaurants during COVID and never quite got back."

Randy Fryman said he thinks rising prices may have something to do with it.

"People can't afford it," Fryman said. "They can't afford it, and then when they do go, it's the service, because they don't have enough help."

We reached out to a spokesperson for Frisch’s to ask if there are plans for more locations to close. They have not responded.