Yes, Stanley cups contain lead. Should you be concerned?

The Stanley Cup craze has suddenly hit a bump, as concerns spread about lead in the base of the popular drinking cups.

Just when Stanley drinking tumblers had become the must-have item of 2024, TikTok and Instagram videos show owners tossing their cups in the trash, because of their fears (possibly unfounded) about lead.

Is the cup craze now in jeopardy?

We have reported on long lines at Target when new cups were released, as well as high prices on eBay where limited editions now sell for over $200.

They are so popular that scammers are now posting fake social media ads, claiming they are selling the $45 cups for just $19.

But now some owners are panicking after the Stanley company admitted that some of its insulated tumblers contain lead in the base of the cups.

Stanley explains it is used as a plug to seal the bottom of the vacuum cups, and is then covered with a plastic plug.

Stanley says there is no lead inside the cup, and that you would have to break the plastic bottom off the cup to access the lead.

The company says your drink is exposed only to stainless steel, just as it is in Yeti, Hydroflask, and other cups, which is completely safe.

Should you be concerned?

An investigation by the myth busting site Snopes confirms Stanley's reassurances.

Doctors and scientists says if children touch the raw metal, then touch their mouths, that could be dangerous, as lead can cause neurological problems.

Lead-free groups, such as Shop Lead Safe Mama, list other water bottles that do not use lead to seal the vacuum, such as Hydroflask.

But as long as your cup is not damaged, exposing the base, there should be no exposure to lead, and that way you don't waste your money.

