Woman's shower glass shatters suddenly: How this can happen

She said the glass exploded when no one was in the room
It's rare.... but sometimes shower glass exploded without warning, and your warranty may not want to pay for the damage. What causes this?
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jun 19, 2024

Imagine finally getting the bathroom of your dreams installed, and the shower you always wanted.

But then a short time later, that glass shatters without warning.

It's rare, but it does happen, as one woman just learned.

Julie Davey still can't believe what just happened in her new master bathroom, in her Harrison, Ohio home.

"We heard a loud boom, and crash, and glass breaking," she said, "and we went upstairs and saw glass everywhere."

She said with no one in the room, an entire shower wall shattered, leaving shards all over the floor, and chips in the tile.

Shattered shower glass

What can cause this?

For answers about this phenomenon, we turned to window and glass consultant Mark Meshulam, who has studied several recent cases.

"There's no combustion, there's no heat, there's no flames, but it does feel like an explosion," he said.

Meshalum said today's shower doors are typically made with tempered glass, which makes breakage appear more dramatic.

"When it breaks," he said, " it breaks into smaller particles so that it's safer," and won't cut you if you are taking a shower at the time.

As to why it happens, Meshulam said there could be an impurity, such as little metal particles in the glass.

"A little tiny rock, which is only 1/10 of a millimeter in diameter, is known to spontaneously and without warning, break tempered glass," he said.

In some cases, he said it could have to do with the installation.

"If the holes in the glass are not drilled cleanly, if they're jagged, that could leave a weakness in the edge of the hole," Meshulam said.

As to how often this occurs, Meshulam said he's seen about 35 cases nationally, which makes it fairly rare.

He said the best thing an installer can do is follow each and every step in the instruction manual, which is why it is important to hire a top-rated installation company and not just someone who does shower glass on the side.

Warranty will only cover glass, not labor

Some good news: Julie Davey's installer told her the $500 glass panel will be covered by warranty, but the labor is not.

"I imagine it will be over $3,000 to get everything fixed," she said.

We contacted the glass manufacturer, which is looking into whether anything more can be done.

"I absolutely think it should be covered," Davey said.

The Daveys are thankful no one was hurt but are hurt that no one wants to step up and cover a full repair.

As always don't waste your money.

