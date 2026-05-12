Is that check real? Scam targets Tri-State wedding vendors

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A Fairfield wedding officiant is warning others in the industry after she was targeted by an overpayment scam, thankfully spotting the red flags before losing any money.

Donna Stothfang, a funeral and wedding officiant, said a man reached out about officiating his wedding in late June. At first, it seemed like a typical request, but that quickly changed.

The man seemed unusually eager to send money before Stothfang had even asked for a deposit.

"'I can send a deposit right away, I'll send you a $250 deposit,' which I thought was a little bit strange that he was so quickly forthcoming with his offer to send the deposit before I even had a chance to suggest that myself," Stothfang said.

Watch: Warning signs of an overpayment scam

Is that check real? Overpayment scam targets wedding vendors

Before long, a check arrived in the mail. But it wasn't for the $250 deposit they had discussed.

"We opened it up and sure enough, here is the check, it even says official check," Stothfang said.

The check was written for $2,550.

"During that time I happened to mention this to my husband, who was the one who then went online and looked it up and said, 'This is a scam,'" Stothfang said.

How the scam works

It's a common version of what's known as an overpayment scam. The scammer sends a check for more than the agreed amount, claims it was an accident, then asks the victim to return the difference, often through Zelle, Venmo or gift cards.

The original check eventually bounces or is found to be fraudulent, and by then, the money sent back is gone.

Red flags to watch for

Stothfang's experience highlights several warning signs that can help others avoid falling victim:



Unusual eagerness to pay — The man offered to send a deposit before Stothfang had a chance to request one.

— The man offered to send a deposit before Stothfang had a chance to request one. Overpayment on the check — The check arrived for $2,550 instead of the agreed $250.

— The check arrived for $2,550 instead of the agreed $250. Urgency or pressure — Scammers often create a sense of urgency to push victims into acting quickly.

"If it looks like it's too good to be true, it often is," Stothfang said.

How to protect yourself

If you work in the wedding industry or any service industry, here's how to avoid losing money to an overpayment scam:



Never send money back for an overpayment — If a client sends more than agreed, do not return the difference until the situation is fully resolved with your bank.

— If a client sends more than agreed, do not return the difference until the situation is fully resolved with your bank. Wait until checks fully clear — A check appearing in your account does not mean the funds are legitimate. Banks can reverse deposits days or even weeks later.

— A check appearing in your account does not mean the funds are legitimate. Banks can reverse deposits days or even weeks later. Verify clients through a phone or video call — Scammers often avoid live communication. A quick call can help confirm you're dealing with a real person.

— Scammers often avoid live communication. A quick call can help confirm you're dealing with a real person. Report it — Stothfang filed a report with the West Chester Police Department. If you're targeted, report it to local law enforcement and the BBB Scam Tracker.

As for Stothfang, her late June calendar is now wide open.

"It appears I am available to do a wedding June 27 after all," Stothfang said. "Anybody out there, I'm available, cause apparently, they're not coming through for me."

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