At first, the packages arriving at Charlotte Wohlwender’s home were strange. Then they just kept coming.

“It started about the end of September,” Wohlwender said. “I got two packages that I saw on my doorstep.”

She hadn’t ordered the items, so she tried sending them back.

“I took them to the Post Office and turned them in, return to sender kind of thing, but then a few days later I get four more,” she said.

Before long, packages were piling up in her garage. Some arrived through the U.S. Postal Service, while others came from UPS. Wohlwender estimates she and her family have received around 100 packages in all.

“We haven't opened any of them. I just didn't know whether we should,” she explained.

Most appear to contain inexpensive athletic wear and other clothing with foreign labels.

As for the return addresses, “Every one of them has got a different city,” Wohlwender said.

WATCH as a woman shows us all the unwanted packages she keeps receiving:

Woman can't make unwanted deliveries stop

What is a brushing scam?

Cybersecurity consultant Dave Hatter of Intrust IT said Wohlwender’s experience has the signs of a “brushing scam.”

In a brushing scam, third-party sellers send merchandise to people who never ordered it. The seller can then use the recipient’s information to post phony positive reviews, making a product appear more popular or trustworthy to potential customers.

WCPO

But the packages themselves may not be the biggest concern. Receiving unordered merchandise could indicate that your personal information has fallen into the wrong hands.

Hatter suggests consumers do not engage with whoever sent the package.

“I would not respond; I would not engage with him in any way, because it might be some sort of hook-setting type of scam,” Hatter said. “Once you start to engage, they get you into some kind of channel where they run their con on you whatever that is.”

For Wohlwender, the concern isn’t about whether she gets to keep the merchandise. She just wants the deliveries to end.

“Some people say, ‘Hey, they're all free, just go ahead and use them,’” she said. “I just don't want them coming anymore.”

What to do if unordered packages show up at your home

If you begin receiving merchandise you didn’t order, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service recommends taking steps to protect yourself:



Don’t pay for unordered merchandise.

Keep or donate the items.

Change passwords for potentially affected accounts.

Notify the retailer, such as Amazon or eBay, and file a fraud report.

Monitor bank and credit accounts closely for suspicious activity.

While a mystery package on your doorstep may initially look like a free gift, repeated deliveries can be a warning sign that’s worth taking seriously, so you don’t waste your money.

Related coverage: Received a package you didn’t order? FTC says it could be a scam

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