Couple pays $40,000 for fire repairs. A year later, the work isn’t finished

More than a year after a fire damaged their home, Elizabeth Mitchell and Rebecca Kuhn say the fire itself wasn’t their only challenge.

“We had an electrical fire from the AC unit,” Mitchell said. “It caught the carpet on fire on our top floor and then the whole house kind of went from there.”

After the fire, they paid a restoration company $40,000 to repair the damage. But months later, they say much of the work remains unfinished or was done improperly, leaving them unable to return home.

WATCH as a couple shows what happened when they did not fully check out a contractor:

Contractor warning: Couple ends up with unfinished home project

They claim workers painted over soot and failed to properly address water damage.

“The walls started peeling in our kitchen and our dining room because of water damage,” Mitchell said. “They didn't end up doing the job completely the way they were supposed to.”

Now, the couple says the company is asking for an additional $12,000 to finish the work or risk, “a lien on your house,” Kuhn said.

Before hiring a contractor

Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said it’s understandable that homeowners want to move quickly after a fire, flood or other disaster. But he says that urgency shouldn’t stop consumers from doing their homework.

“There's a reason why the three-bid system has been leaned on for generations,” Planos said.

Rather than automatically accepting the lowest offer or rushing to hire the first available contractor, homeowners should compare multiple bids.

The Better Business Bureau also recommends asking for references and getting important details, including the expected timeline and expenses, in writing.

“Contractors will happily tell you that they are going to take care of that situation entirely and do it in a matter of minutes, but that really means nothing until you see it in print,” Planos said.

If a contractor fails to finish a job, consumers can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org. They can also contact their state attorney general’s office.

Trying to rebuild

Mitchell and Kuhn’s contractor told Scripps News that the repairs will cost significantly more than what their insurance company approved.

The business has a C+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has received other complaints about unfinished projects.

For Mitchell and Kuhn, the immediate priority is finding another rehabilitation company to complete the work so they can finally return home.

“We just want to be home,” Mitchell said. “We have five cats and two dogs who are in boarding and we just want us and our fur babies home.”

She hopes their experience can also serve as a warning to other homeowners.

“It's just very unfortunate, and we just don't want anybody else to go through it,” she said.

The lesson: research a contractor thoroughly before paying for work and make sure the details of the job are in writing, so you don’t waste your money.

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