Black Friday is no longer just one day. Major retailers are already rolling out holiday discounts, giving shoppers more time to compare prices and potentially save money before Thanksgiving.

But with weeks of sales ahead, should you buy now or wait for a better deal?

Walmart, Target and Amazon are all starting their Black Friday promotions early this year. For shoppers, the key is knowing what is already discounted, what sales are still coming and how to make sure an advertised deal is actually the lowest price.

WATCH: When Black Friday deals go live

Black Friday deals are here early: What to buy now and what to wait for

Walmart's early Black Friday deals are already live

Walmart's current Black Friday event runs through Sunday, with discounts including some of this year's popular toys.

Walmart's Matt Goans pointed to LEGO Pokémon products, Yoshi from Super Mario and Fugglers as toys generating interest this holiday season.

The retailer is also discounting electronics. Goans said a 98-inch TCL 4K TV that sold for $998 last year has been marked down another $100 this year.

But shoppers don't necessarily have to buy this week.

Walmart has another Black Friday sale coming

Walmart's second Black Friday event begins:



Nov. 23: Online early access for Walmart+ customers

Online early access for Walmart+ customers Nov. 24: Online deals open to everyone

Online deals open to everyone Nov. 27: Deals available in stores

That means if the item on your list isn't discounted yet, it may make sense to keep checking rather than buying at full price.

Amazon and Target are starting early, too

Other major retailers are stretching Black Friday beyond the traditional shopping weekend.



Amazon : Black Friday Week begins Nov. 19.

: Black Friday Week begins Nov. 19. Target: New deals are being released daily through Dec. 24.

New deals are being released daily through Dec. 24. Target shoppers can also preview upcoming deals online before they go live, which can help you decide whether to buy now or wait.

With sales starting at different times, checking several retailers before buying can make a difference.

How to make sure you're getting the best price

Shopper Katie Heddleston said she starts in the clearance aisle and then compares prices with other stores online.

“Usually I go to the clearance aisle at first then work my way over here,” Heddleston said. “Sometimes I’ll compare it to other stores online.”

She said finding those savings is especially important with prices already stretching family budgets.

“This economy, with everything so high, it’s just nice to be able to go get some good deals and be able to pick up more for the kids,” Heddleston said.

Before you buy, do these 4 things

With Black Friday sales spread across several weeks, shoppers have more opportunities to compare before spending.

1. Check the same item at multiple stores.

Don't assume a Black Friday label means one retailer has the lowest price. Compare Walmart, Target, Amazon and other sellers carrying the exact same model or product.

2. Look at upcoming sales before checking out.

If the item isn't urgently needed, see whether the retailer has another Black Friday event scheduled. Target, for example, lets shoppers preview upcoming deals.

3. Check clearance sections.

Seasonal and clearance aisles can offer additional savings beyond heavily advertised Black Friday promotions.

4. Don't buy something just because it's on sale.

Start with your holiday shopping list and budget, then look for discounts on those items. A deal only saves you money if you were already planning to buy it.

The bottom line

Early Black Friday sales can work to your advantage because they give you more time to shop around. Before buying, check the exact item at a few stores and look at what sales are coming next. Taking a few extra minutes to compare prices could keep you from paying more than you need to this holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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