The cost of holiday lights doesn't stop at the checkout. From the price tag at the store to the hit on your monthly energy bill, decorating your home for the season can add up fast. But a few smart choices can keep your display bright without draining your wallet.

Here's where to find lights for less — and how to keep them from driving up your electric bill.

The season's cost is top of mind

For families looking to make the season bright, the cost of doing it is on their minds.

"With the cost of energy and everything going up, now you've got to worry about your bills going up for the wintertime," shopper Mark Stickling said.

WATCH: How to light up your home for less this season

How to save money on holiday lights

Where to find deals right now

If you're looking to cut the upfront cost, many major retailers are already running holiday deals.

At Target, trees, ornament sets, lights, and decor are 30% off this week.

Target Store Manager Seth Horvath said the store's own holiday brand is a budget-friendly option with choices for every home.

"Wondershop is one of our most popular brands. We have everything from LED to a more conventional warm light. I think you'll find every option that you're looking for," Horvath said.

The hidden cost: your energy bill

But what you pay at the store is only part of the cost. Those lights can also add to your energy bill.

Duke Energy offers a holiday lighting calculator to help you estimate what your display will cost to run. The calculator compares the cost of LED and incandescent bulbs based on how many strands you use and how long you keep them on.

"If they have an account they can actually go in and manage their energy usage and see what they're using," Duke Energy spokesperson Matt Martin said.

LED vs. incandescent: a big difference

According to Duke Energy, LED bulbs use more than 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs — and last up to 25 times longer.

A new Payless Power study found a full light display running for one month costs about:



$15 with LED bulbs

Nearly $92 with incandescent bulbs

That's a difference of more than $70.

More ways to save

Another way to save is to use fewer lights and mix in non-electric decor.

Shopping expert Michelle Madhok says you can also use what you already have around you.

"We can get carried away in the holiday season," Madhok said.

"There's lots of things in nature… you can grab things like pinecones, and greenery and make your own," Madhok said.

Garlands, ribbons, bows and natural decor can fill out your display — without adding to your energy use.

To cut your bill: Use a timer and set your lights to come on around sunset and shut off before bed. That way, you're not paying to keep them on all night, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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