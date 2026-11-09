Woman orders $66 gown online. What arrived was 'unwearable'

Eva Borho was on the digital hunt for an evening gown when a well-timed ad appeared on YouTube.

“I wanted something beautiful for my cousin’s wedding,” she said.

The ad featured a floral dress that caught her eye. At $66, she decided it was a winner. But when the package arrived, the dress looked nothing like the garment she had purchased.

“What arrived in the mail is unwearable,” Borho said. “I literally had to laugh so I didn’t cry, it was so terrible looking.”

WATCH as a woman unwraps a dress that looks nothing like the photo in the ad:

AI generated websites fooling more and more shoppers

The dress shown online appeared fitted, with a pattern of delicate pink bouquets. The one Borho received looked more like an inexpensive T-shirt, she said, and the print was up for interpretation.

“It’s so terrible,” she said. “It looks like a groundhog, maybe?”

AI makes fake ads and photos more convincing

Borho’s experience highlights a problem consumer advocates say is becoming increasingly difficult for online shoppers to avoid: deceptive websites and advertisements that can look surprisingly legitimate.

Online purchase scams accounted for about 30% of reports to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker last year, according to Josh Planos of the BBB.

Nearly nine in 10 people who reported an online purchase scam said they lost money.

And now, artificial intelligence is giving deceptive sellers another tool.

In the past, questionable shopping websites often came with noticeable red flags, such as awkward wording, poor images or an unprofessional design.

Planos said AI can now help create polished storefronts, product images and reviews in a fraction of the time.

“You have to look past the gloss and the professionalism,” Planos said.

The problem extends well beyond clothing.

The BBB recently investigated an online seller of dog supplements called The Paw Parent. Planos said the company claims to operate from a Kansas City address, but when investigators visited, other tenants there had not heard of the business.

“They were listed nowhere on the signage,” Planos said. “It seemed very unlikely that that company exists at that location.”

Among the complaints reported by customers were allegations of unauthorized recurring charges after making a single purchase, a sick pet and overseas shipping.

Planos said these questionable websites can remain online even after complaints are filed, making it important for shoppers to research a seller before handing over payment information.

“You still have a fake company operating out of a fake address and a website that is still active,” he said.

How to protect yourself from fake shopping sites

Before buying from an unfamiliar retailer, especially after clicking an ad on social media:



Double-check the web address. Look for misspellings or URLs that imitate a familiar retailer.

Verify the contact information. Check whether the company lists a working phone number and a physical address.

Research the seller. Search the company on BBB.org and look for complaints or warnings.

Don’t trust appearances alone. A polished website, convincing product photos or positive reviews do not necessarily mean a seller is legitimate.

Borho ultimately decided her $66 dress wasn’t worth returning.

“They gave me an address in China, and they said it would cost $40 or $50 to send it back,” she said.

Her experience offers a simple warning for holiday shoppers: The more convincing online storefronts become, the more important it is to check who is actually behind them, so you don’t waste your mo

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