CINCINNATI — When it comes to your holiday budget, where you shop for the little things — like gift boxes, gift wrap and decorations — can make a difference in what you spend this season.

Those holiday extras can add up: gift bags, tissue paper, gift tags, ornaments and stocking stuffers all come at a cost on top of the gifts themselves.

WATCH: How dollar store swaps can help you save this season

Dollar store swaps to help you save for the holidays

To see how prices compare, I went price checking at Dollar Tree and Dollar General and checked their prices against popular retailers like Hallmark, Walmart, Target and Wayfair. Here's what I found.

First stop: Dollar Tree

My first stop was Dollar Tree, which had a wide selection of holiday items.

Holiday gift bags, tissue paper and packs of gift tags were $1.50 each. At Hallmark, similar gift bags were $3.99.

Decorations

If you're decking the halls, here's how some of the decorative items were priced:



Ornaments: $1.50

Reindeer and Christmas countdown decorations: $5

Stockings and stocking stuffers

Stockings: $1.50, with prints like Minions and Spider-Man.

Stocking stuffers: Most candy started at $1.25, and Skittles candy canes were $3.

Holiday baking items

If you're doing some holiday baking, Dollar Tree also carried:



Oven mitts: $1.50

Disposable aluminum pans: $1.75

Next stop: Dollar General

My next stop was Dollar General. I started with gift wrap and cards.

At Dollar General, 50 square feet of wrapping paper was $3. Compare that to $5.99 for 30 square feet at Hallmark. A pack of 28 Christmas cards was $3 at Dollar General.

Decorations

I compared pre-lit Christmas trees across stores:



Tree Store Price 6-foot pre-lit tree Major retailers, such as Wayfair More than $100 6-foot pre-lit Virginia pine Dollar General $38 4-foot pre-lit Nordic pine Dollar General $25 4-foot tree Dollar General $6

Ornaments and gift boxes

I also compared prices on ornaments and gift boxes:



30-pack of shatterproof ornaments at Dollar General: $5

30-pack listed at Walmart: $18

Gift boxes at Dollar General: a range starting at $1

A single gift box at Target: $8

The takeaway

Based on this price check: For things like gift bags, tissue paper or gift boxes, the dollar store version may work just fine — and a few of these small swaps could add up to some big savings, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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