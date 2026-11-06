CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in Spain this weekend — but if you're hoping to catch a remaining home game this season, the one you choose could make a big difference for your wallet.

There are five remaining home games for the Bengals this season. I compared prices, so you don't waste your money.

It all comes down to supply and demand. When teams do well, prices go up. When teams lose, prices can go the other way.

Keith Pagello, founder of Ticket Data, says the trend is clear.

"The teams that are one and six right now or two and five, almost all of their prices have gone down," Pagello said.

WATCH: Cheapest Bengals games remaining this season

Bengals tickets: Which remaining home game is cheapest for your wallet?

The most expensive game: Chiefs in December

If you want to avoid the priciest ticket on the schedule, skip the Kansas City Chiefs game.

"Right now the most expensive game on the schedule is the Chiefs game in December," Pagello said.

Tickets to the Chiefs game will cost you upwards of $300 for 300-level seats. Pagello says those bigger, prime-time matchups tend to cost more than a 1 p.m. game.

The cheapest game: Saints on Nov. 29

"The big game coming up on Sunday night against Pittsburgh, the cheapest tickets for that right now are $210, whereas, you know, the next game against the Saints, you can get into that game for $86 right now," Pagello said.

That makes the Nov. 29 game against the New Orleans Saints your cheapest option right now, with tickets available for under $100.

Want the lowest price to get in? Try the Canopy

If you're just looking for the lowest price to get into the stadium, consider the Canopy seats.

"Our canopy seats are a really neat atmosphere, tend to be family-friendly," said Payton Phillips, Bengals director of fan acquisition and development. "Those tend to be our get-in prices so you can bring family and friends with you."

Smart shopping tips to save even more

No matter which game or section you choose, don't buy the first ticket you find. Shop around.

"Bengals have some inventory available through them. It's worth checking their box office, which is Ticketmaster," Pagello said. "A lot of times the resale sites are cheaper."

Bottom line: Resale prices tend to go up after wins, so you may want to buy before Sunday's game — so you don't waste your money.

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