Great holiday toys that won't bust your budget

As families head into the holiday shopping season, many parents are looking for ways to stretch their budgets without disappointing kids on Christmas morning.

Fortunately, toy experts say families can find plenty of popular toys, games and collectibles without spending a fortune.

WATCH as toy experts show us the hottest budget-friendly toys for 2026:

Great holiday toys for under $25

At King Arthur's Court toy store in Cincinnati, manager and buyer Rob Kearney said affordable options are a top priority.

"We do have a lot of high-end stuff, but we also have the stocking stuffers," Kearney said. "Kids want to break open the piggy bank and cash in their pennies and nickels, and we've got it at all price ranges."

Toy prices remain steady, but shipping costs are a concern

According to James Zahn, senior editor at The Toy Insider, toy prices have largely held steady heading into the holiday season.

One area experts are watching closely is shipping.

"That's not going to affect the products already on our shelves, but it could impact restocks as we're starting to see container rates spike again," Zahn said.

Popular toys for less than $10

For budget-conscious shoppers, some of the hottest toys this year come with surprisingly low price tags.

Kearney said squishy toys continue to be one of the biggest trends.

"Squishies are the biggest thing right now. Anything that is tactile, squishable," he said.

Some options at his store cost as little as $5, including novelty items such as squishy cheese and squishy dumplings.

"The real popular ones that crack me up are these dumplings. They come in the little dumpling cooker," Kearney said.

A simple way to save money on LEGO sets

For families shopping for LEGO fans, Kearney recommends non-licensed sets.

Sets in collections such as LEGO City or LEGO Friends often cost less than those tied to major entertainment franchises.

"If it's a Star Wars character, it's going to be a little bit more because they have to pay Disney," he explained.

The Toy Insider's budget-friendly toy list

The Toy Insider released its list of top 12 toys priced at $20 or less, highlighting products that deliver value without a premium price tag.

"You can still get a lot of bang for your buck under $20 if you know where to look," Zahn said.

The toys on this year's affordable list include:



Animal Jamboree (Battat): $19.82

Bilibo Midi (Fat Brain Toys): $19.99

ButterLuvs (RoseArt): $4.99-$19.97

Dungeons & Dragons Questers (Basic Fun!): $7.99-$19.99

Fuggler Gold Edition (PMI): $7.97

Happy Haul (Just Play): $9.99

Just Ameerah Fluffy vs Clearz (WeCool): $12.99

Nerf KPop Demon Hunters (Hasbro): $9.99-$14.99

Rump Race (PlayMonster): $19.99

SQZY Gel Gems (Sunny Days): $5.99

Nook Nooks (STARBOX): $12.99

Booksy Disney Edition 1 (PMI Kids World): $9.97

Why some parents still prefer local toy stores

While online shopping remains convenient, local toy stores offer something websites cannot: the ability to see and handle products before buying them.

"You can hold it in your hand, you can see that what you are getting is not generated by a computer," Kearney said.

For shopper Caitlyn Kelly-Reif, the biggest hits with her son are not always the most expensive gifts.

"Some of the cheapest stuff is his favorite stuff, like a ball, a book," she said.

Despite ongoing concerns about household budgets, Kearney believes families are still determined to make the holidays special.

"Christmas is Christmas. Santa isn't affected by global events," he said.

For parents hoping to trim holiday spending, experts recommend shopping early, comparing prices and remembering that some of the season's most popular toys can still be found for less than $20, so you don’t waste your money.

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