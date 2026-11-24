CINCINNATI — Planning to shop in person at Kenwood Towne Centre this Black Friday? Expect crowds.

Mall officials say Black Friday is typically the busiest shopping day of the year at Kenwood, with traffic picking up around 9 or 10 a.m. and getting heavier as the day goes on.

Here's what to know before you go.

What time does Kenwood open on Black Friday?

Kenwood Towne Centre is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Some department stores may open earlier. David Jacoby with Kenwood Towne Centre said Macy's typically opens earlier, at 6 a.m.

Jacoby said all of the stores in the mall will be open this year.

WATCH: How to navigate Black Friday at Kenwood Towne Center

Black Friday at Kenwood Towne Centre: What shoppers need to know

Kenwood Towne Centre holiday hours

Planning your trip? Here are the mall's hours for Thanksgiving weekend.



Day Date Hours Thursday November 26 Closed (Thanksgiving) Friday November 27 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Saturday November 28 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sunday November 29 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday November 30 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

When should you get there?

If you want to avoid the biggest crowds, the earlier, the better.

Jacoby said shoppers typically arrive early for opening deals, with traffic becoming heavier around 9 to 10 a.m.

"People will come in for the opening deals, and then it will get heavier throughout the day, usually we'll get heavier around 9, 10 in the morning," Jacoby said.

Black Friday is generally Kenwood's heaviest traffic day of the year, although officials expect the entire holiday weekend to be busier than a typical weekend.

What deals can shoppers expect?

There isn't one mall-wide Black Friday sale. Deals will vary by retailer.

Jacoby said shoppers can expect promotions including:



Percentage-off discounts

Gifts with purchase

Store-specific Black Friday promotions

Deals that begin before Thanksgiving

That means you may not have to wait until Friday. Some retailers are already offering pre-Thanksgiving promotions, with additional deals planned specifically for Black Friday.

Have a parking plan before you arrive

With heavy traffic expected, Jacoby recommends deciding which stores you most want to visit before choosing where to park.

Kenwood has more ways to get in than the main entrances along Montgomery Road. Drivers can also access the property from Kenwood Road and Galbraith Road, which could offer alternatives when traffic backs up near the more commonly used entrances.

"People just need to remember we don't only have the two entrances out front off Montgomery. We have entrances off of Kenwood, we have entrances off Galbraith so they can maybe spread that out and get in a little easier at some of the other entrances," Jacoby said.

The best strategy: map out the stores you want to hit first, then choose the parking area and entrance that put you closest to them.

That could save you from driving around an already crowded property or walking across the mall unnecessarily.

Should you shop Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?

Many Kenwood retailers are also expected to participate in Cyber Monday, giving shoppers another option if they don't want to fight Friday's crowds.

Jacoby said shoppers often use the mall to see and handle merchandise in person. If the size or item they want isn't available in the store, they may then order it online.

That makes Black Friday useful even if you don't walk out with everything on your list.

Quick Black Friday checklist

Before leaving for Kenwood:



Check individual store hours. The mall opens at 8 a.m., but some retailers may open earlier. Go early. Crowds typically start getting heavier around 9 or 10 a.m. Make your shopping list in advance. Know which stores are your priorities. Plan where you'll park. Pick a lot close to the stores you want to visit. Remember the alternate entrances. You can access the mall area from Kenwood Road and Galbraith Road in addition to Montgomery Road. Compare Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If an item sells out or you don't want to wait in line, check the retailer online. Expect a crowd. Friday is typically Kenwood's busiest shopping day of the year.

Don't forget: You can make a day of it

If you're planning to shop for several hours, Kenwood has restaurants and entertainment options in addition to its retailers.

Jacoby said many shoppers end up spending much of the day at the mall, shopping, eating and taking advantage of other activities before heading home.

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