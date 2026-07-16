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Walmart cuts grocery prices, but can it beat Kroger and Meijer?

Walmart announces rollbacks on thousands of items
Grocery price check
Taylor Nimmo and John Matarese
Grocery price check
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CINCINNATI — Walmart announced hundreds of grocery price rollbacks this summer — but are the discounts actually worth it? We hit the stores to find out.

Shopper Stacey Abad said keeping grocery prices low is a priority.

"We can afford stuff, but we still want to keep our prices low because our rent is so high," she said.

Walmart's Jayna Hill said the company is listening to shoppers like Abad and lowering prices this month on thousands of items.

"You can find (rollbacks) in clothing, you can find them in groceries, you can find them in electronics," Hill said.

WATCH: Walmart cuts grocery prices, but can it beat Kroger and Meijer?

Walmart cuts grocery prices, but can it beat Kroger and Meijer?

Walmart's summer rollbacks

Here's what Walmart has cut prices on this summer:

ItemNew PriceWas
1 lb. 73% Ground Beef Roll, Fresh$5.94$6.74
Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob$0.25 each$0.68
Fresh Red Cherries, 2.25 lb. bag$5.63$11.18
Great Value Ice Cream, 48 fl. oz.$2.50$2.97
Lay's Classic Potato Chips, 8 oz. bag$2.50$2.97
Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack, 18-count$8.97$9.97
Great Value Disposable Paper Plates, 200-count$8.97$9.97
Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 24-packs$9.97$14.97
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper and Diet Mountain Dew 24-packs$9.97$13.97

Rollbacks are available in stores, on Walmart.com, and through the Walmart app, with pickup and delivery options available.

How do those prices compare?

We wanted to know how those rollback prices stacked up against Walmart's two biggest competitors, so we checked prices on several of the same items at Kroger and Meijer.

Ground beef (per pound)

StorePrice
Walmart ✅$5.94/lb.
Meijer$6.29/lb.
Kroger$6.49/lb.

Winner: Walmart — cheapest by at least 35 cents per pound.

Lay's Classic Potato Chips (8 oz. bag)

StorePrice
Kroger ✅$1.99 (with digital coupon and loyalty card)
Walmart$2.50
Meijer$3.00 (2 for $6)

Winner: Kroger — but only if you clip the digital coupon. Without it, Walmart is the better deal.

Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack (18-count)

StorePrice
Walmart ✅$8.97
Kroger$8.99 (when you buy 2 or more with loyalty card)
Meijer$9.99

Winner: Walmart — though Kroger is nearly identical if you're buying in bulk.

Coca-Cola 24-pack

StorePrice
Walmart ✅$9.97 (down from $14.97)
Meijer$14.99 
Kroger$15.99 (25% off with card = ~$12.00)

Winner: Walmart — the rollback price is significantly lower than both competitors, even after their discounts.

Store-brand ice cream (48 oz.)

StorePrice
Walmart ✅$2.50 (Great Value brand)
Kroger$2.99 (Kroger brand)
Meijer$2.99 (Meijer Purple Cow brand)

Winner: Walmart — 49 cents cheaper than both competitors.

The bottom line

For the items we checked, Walmart had the lowest prices on all but one. Kroger beat Walmart on Lay's chips — but only if you clip the digital coupon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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