Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Do you need to toss the produce in your fridge?

CINCINNATI — A cyclosporiasis outbreak has families questioning which foods are safe — and whether they need to throw out groceries they already bought.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, past outbreaks have been linked to imported fresh produce, including raspberries, cilantro, basil and lettuce.

Health officials say they still do not know which specific food is the source of the current outbreak, but there are steps you can take right now to lower your risk of contamination.

Step 1: Check for recalls before throwing anything away

Before tossing a single item from your fridge, check whether it has actually been recalled. Dr. Monika Moni of The Christ Hospital in Mason said this is an important first step.

"Look for the health department updates. The health department sends out which particular products are recalled," Moni said. "Always make sure you check with them before you buy any products."

Checking your local health department's website takes minutes and could save you from throwing away or purchasing produce that was never flagged in the first place.

Step 2: Wash your hands before touching any produce

Pediatric infectious diseases doctor Kris Bryant said proper handling starts before you even pick up a piece of fruit.

"Number one, wash your hands with soap and water before handling fruits and vegetables," Bryant said.

Step 3: Wash all produce thoroughly under running water

The FDA recommends washing all produce thoroughly under running water before preparing or eating it — including produce grown at home or bought from a grocery store or farmer's market.

Moni said repetition matters.

"Clean them properly… wash it multiple times," Moni said.

A few additional FDA tips to keep in mind:



Even if you do not plan to eat the skin, wash the produce first. Dirt and bacteria can transfer from the surface when you peel or cut it.

After washing, dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel to further reduce bacteria on the surface.

Washing can reduce bacteria that may be present, but it will not eliminate it entirely.

Step 4: Scrub firm produce with a brush

For harder fruits and vegetables, a little extra scrubbing goes a long way. Bryant said a produce brush is the right tool for the job.

"Firm fruits and vegetables, think things like cantaloupe or cucumbers, can be scrubbed with a produce brush," Bryant said.

The FDA echoes this guidance, recommending a clean produce brush for firm produce such as melons and cucumbers.

Step 5: Skip the expensive produce washes — plain water is enough

You may have seen produce wash sprays on store shelves claiming to remove more contaminants than water alone. At Kroger, a bottle runs $8.99. Experts say you can keep that money in your wallet.

When asked whether plain water is sufficient, Moni was direct.

"Regular water. Regular water is more than enough, yes," Moni said.

The FDA backs that up, advising against using soap, detergent or commercial produce washes. Here is why:

"Soap and household detergents can be absorbed by fruits and vegetables, despite thorough rinsing, and can make you sick."

One more option: Cook it

If you want an extra layer of protection, the FDA notes that cooking produce thoroughly kills harmful bacteria and reduces the risk of illness. Sautéing that bag of spinach or roasting vegetables is a simple way to add peace of mind at no extra cost.

Bottom line: Check before you toss, wash before you eat

Before your next grocery trip, check your local health department's website for the latest recall information. The guidance is free, takes minutes to find and could save you from an unnecessary and costly grocery run.

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