The small engine part making oil changes more expensive

Oil changes that once cost $20 or $30 are now running drivers $80 to $100 or more.

For some, the bill could be even higher depending on what's under the hood.

Two factors are driving the increase.

First, the rising price of motor oil, the lubricating fluid that protects your car's engine from wear and tear, has "doubled per quart" for some brands, according to Matt Overbeck, owner of Overbeck Auto Services.

"International concerns are causing oil prices to go up," he said. "There's even some discussion of oil scarcity for certain viscosities here in the coming months."

The little part making some oil changes pricier

But there's a second reason prices are climbing: plastic oil drain plugs now found in some newer cars.

"It's actually across the board — domestics and imports," Overbeck said.

Some automakers now use plastic oil pans and plugs to reduce vehicle weight and lower production costs.

Watch as a mechanic shows the new oil drain plugs that can cost you more:

Drivers hit with oil change surcharge for new plastic drain plugs

Unlike traditional metal plugs that can last for years, these plastic components are designed to be replaced at every oil change.

"Plastic drain plugs should actually be replaced when doing the oil change. They're only designed to be used one time," Overbeck said.

Depending on the mechanic or auto shop, Overbeck said drivers could be hit with an added fee to replace the plug.

"You might see a $10 or $12 increase to that price because of that one-time use drain plug," he said.

The risk of reusing a plastic drain plug

Before you try to stretch more life out of a drain plug, know that reusing one to save money carries serious risks.

"Obviously the biggest risk is the failure of the plug or the loss of the plug, the plug falling out of the oil pan," Overbeck said, "having a loss of oil and a catastrophic engine failure."

Risking thousands of dollars in engine damage to save a few dollars is not worth it.

Instead, look for ways to offset the cost including coupons or loyalty discounts.

Also, check your vehicle manual for recommended oil change intervals. You may be able to get more mileage before your next oil change.

Lastly, if you have a newer vehicle, know your oil changes could come with an added cost, so you can budget and you don't waste your money.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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