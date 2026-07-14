Electrolyte packets claim to hydrate faster than water. Do you actually need them?

CINCINNATI — Electrolyte packets have become a popular choice for staying hydrated, especially during the summer months. But do you actually need them? We took that question to the experts.

Your body may already be doing the job

Dr. Monika Moni of the Christ Hospital in Mason said when it comes to hydration, water is sufficient.

"For most healthy adults, plain water itself is more than sufficient. Our body, our kidneys are smart. They can balance our electrolytes and take care of the hydration of our body," Moni said.

She said a well-balanced diet covers most of what people think they need from a packet.

"If you eat a well-balanced diet with green vegetables and fruits — at least five different colors every day — you will get all the vitamins and micronutrients you need," Moni said.

Moni said her simple formula for daily water intake includes drinking roughly half your body weight in ounces per day. For example, a 160-pound person needs about 80 ounces of water daily.

WATCH: Are electrolyte packets worth your money? Here's what a doctor has to say

Are hydration packets worth the money?

When do you actually need an electrolyte packet?

Moni said electrolyte packets may genuinely help if you are:

Exercising at moderate to high intensity for more than an hour

Working or exercising in extreme heat

Sick with vomiting or diarrhea

Recovering from an illness or recent hospitalization — with a doctor's guidance

"Especially if you are working out in the heat — kids play outside for more hours, outdoor swimming — they can be useful products on those days," Moni said.

Some electrolyte packets, like Liquid I.V., claim to hydrate faster than water. But is that really true?

"I feel like it could be more of a marketing strategy," Moni said. "Water is the best. It is the main substrate for our body and water acts quickly."

She also addressed the idea of using packets to play catch-up on hydration.

"If you forgot to drink water throughout the day and now you're going to push yourself with hydration packets to hydrate quick, that also doesn't work," Moni said.

Here's what Moni recommends for a hydration strategy:

Drink water consistently throughout the day

Front-load intake during your most active hours

Ease up closer to bedtime

How do popular electrolyte packets compare?

Not all electrolyte packets are created equal. The differences in price, sodium and value per serving can be significant. Here's how seven popular brands available at Target stack up:

Brand Target price Sticks per box Cost per stick Sodium Liquid I.V. $14.99 10 $1.50 500mg LMNT $14.99 10 $1.50 1,000mg DripDrop $14.99 16 $0.94 330mg Waterboy $14.99 12 $1.25 550mg Instant Hydration $14.99 10 $1.50 500mg Ultima $14.99 14 $1.07 55mg Propel Power Sticks $4.39 8 $0.55 260mg

Key takeaways from the comparison:

Lowest cost per stick: Propel Power Sticks at $0.55 — nearly three times less per serving than most competitors

Propel Power Sticks at $0.55 — nearly three times less per serving than most competitors Highest sodium: LMNT at 1,000mg per serving — double most competitors and worth noting for anyone with a sodium restriction

LMNT at 1,000mg per serving — double most competitors and worth noting for anyone with a sodium restriction Most sticks for $14.99: DripDrop at 16 sticks — $0.94 per serving

DripDrop at 16 sticks — $0.94 per serving Lowest sodium: Ultima at just 55mg — a significant difference for those monitoring intake

What to look for on the label

If you do buy electrolyte packets, Moni said the label matters far more than the brand name or price tag.

Look for:

Low or no added sugar

No artificial sweeteners

Electrolyte levels within your recommended daily percentage

Watch out for:

Excess sodium — some packets contain 500+ milligrams more than you'd expect

Added sugars that can be a concern for people with diabetes

"The less additives are in the product, the better. Less added sugars, the better. No artificial sweeteners or additive sweeteners added to it, that's better," Moni said.

Dr. Moni said certain health conditions make electrolyte packets risky without medical guidance.

Talk to your doctor first if you have:

Kidney disease or are on dialysis

Diabetes

Heart failure

A sodium restriction

Sensitivity to caffeine or stimulants

Her advice: snap a photo of the label and send it to your doctor through your patient portal before buying.

Don't forget what else affects your hydration

Water isn't the only thing that counts, but some drinks can work against you.

"Coffee, tea and soups all count toward your total fluid intake. But alcohol can deprive you of electrolytes. The more alcohol you drink on a sunny day, it's going to affect you," Moni said.

Excessive caffeine can also dehydrate you, so compensate accordingly.

Want the flavor without the price tag? Try this instead

If you're buying electrolyte packets mainly for the taste, licensed and registered dietitian Katherine Shary has a budget-friendly alternative.

"When my berries have seen better days in the fridge, I'll mash them up and put them in ice cube trays. As that ice starts to melt, it makes the water more sweet," Shary said.

More ways to flavor water without the added cost:

Sliced citrus — lemon, lime or orange

Fresh mint or cucumber

Frozen fruit cubes made from overripe berries



The bottom line

Unless you're sick or doing intense exercise, plain water is likely all you need. And at up to $1.50 per stick, if you're on a tight budget, skipping the electrolyte packets could save you real money this summer.

If you enjoy them, compare ingredients and prices before you shop, so you don't waste your money.

"Our body is a miracle and it can balance everything by itself," Moni said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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