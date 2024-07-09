Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

Used EV prices are plunging: but are they bargains or money pits?

Best deals in used cars may be 3 or 4 year old EVs
Prices on used electric vehicles have plunged more than 30 percent since a year ago. Is buying one a smart move, or area you asking for trouble?
A Tesla supercharging location
Posted at 6:54 PM, Jul 09, 2024

Sales of electric vehicles have slowed in the past year, and used EVs are starting to pile up in used car lots.

As a result, prices are plunging this summer on used EVs because it turns out few drivers want to buy a 3- or 4-year-old electric vehicle.

Many worry about the lifespan of their batteries, and don't want to purchase a potential money pit. But is that true?

Shoppers opting for hybrid instead

Car shopper Jenny Jenowine is deciding between gas or hybrid.

“Hybrid possibly, but definitely not all electric,” she said.

Like so many car buyers in 2024, she’s not ready to buy a full electric vehicle.

As a result, recent headlines say used EV prices are “nosediving,” as buyers look at used hybrids instead.

The good news: car dealer Gary Heflin of Courtesy Automotive says he’s seeing price drops on used cars —gas, hybrid, and electric — this summer across the board.

“There’s definitely been a drop in prices,” he said.

But EVs are down much more.

Big price drops in 3- to 4-year-old EVs

While the average used car price is down 7 percent in the past year, used EV prices are down 35 percent because many people are still unsure about used electric vehicles.

Cincinnnati Auto Dealers spokesman Charlie Howard says hybrids are much more popular because they remove “range anxiety" (people worrying about running low on power).

“A lot of folks are saying 'hey, the hybrid option works for me, maybe I don’t have charging options at my home,' the hybrid offers that extended range,” Howard said.

But he says 2-to-4year old EVs still have their full battery power, and right now, they are an incredible bargain.

Tesla says its batteries can last 300,000 miles before needing replacement.

So a used EV with 50,000 miles on it may be one of the best deals of 2024, so you don’t waste your money.

______________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
Kids can earn free pizza from Pizza Hut for reading this summer Warning signs a perfect remote job is a scam Cinemark is offering $1.75 movie tickets this summer
Watch more Don't Waste Your Money
Used EV prices are plunging: should you buy one?
Red flags a remote job is a work-from-home scam
What to buy in July...and what to wait on
Save on rental cars this summer
Report: Spectrum raising TV, phone, and internet prices.... again
Save on your 4th of July barbecue
Do's and don'ts of car maintenance, to avoid big repair bills
How to fight 'funflation' and save money on experiences
Here are ways you can avoid impulsive social media purchases
Bad contractor warning: Woman's horror story a lesson to all

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
dwym-480x360.png

Don't Waste Your Money

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.