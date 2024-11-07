Turkey prices down this Thanksgiving, but why are egg prices so clucking high?

ERLANGER, Ky. — We all remember how grocery prices soared in the past few years. But there's good news this holiday season: you should be able to find better prices on your Thanksgiving turkey.

That's not the case with the price of eggs, which you will need for many of your other holiday recipes.

Farmers working to keep prices level

At Tewes Farm in Erlanger, Kentucky, the turkeys are plump and ready for your Thanksgiving table.

"Oh yeah, these are looking good," Stephanie Tewes said.

She now runs the farm started by her grandfather in 1944.

Tewes said they are not raising prices this year, even though feed has been sharply higher in the past two to three years.

"The price of turkey food goes up, prices have to go up," she said. "But we were able to make some changes elsewhere to keep the price at $4.50 a pound this year."

What's going on with eggs?

Nationally, frozen turkey is below the five-year average, as pandemic-related shipping issues that sent prices soaring in 2022 are long in the past. (Average prices are tough to pinpoint due to store promotions for the holiday).

Unfortunately, egg prices are back up to $3.82 on average for a dozen in supermarkets, according to the latest government survey.

That's after they shot up to $5 a dozen in 2022, and then dropped back to $2.75 last year.

Tewes said the issue with eggs is that flocks still haven't recovered from the bird flu epidemic. In addition, demand is very high.

"Egg prices are still going up," she said. "I think we're still feeling the effects of the bird flu around the nation a couple of years ago."

Turkeys still can get expensive, especially if you want a fresh — not frozen — bird. But Tewes said this is not the time to skimp on the centerpiece of your meal.

"I would rather spend $4.50 a pound on a good turkey, and buy generic stuffing, generic pumpkin pie," Tewes said. "And treat yourself to the main course."

Kewku Micah, who drove almost an hour to get his fresh bird, agrees.

"We think it's gonna taste delicious this Thanksgiving," he said.

So you shouldn't get a case of sticker shock this Thanksgiving, but don't expect a major break either, so you don't waste your money.

