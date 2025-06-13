Car selling caution: man targeted by fraudsters as soon as he lists his for sale

In recent years, platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and major car-selling websites have gained popularity as convenient options for selling cars.

But these platforms can also serve as hotspots for fraud.

Matt Neff learned this firsthand when he tried to sell his classic 1948 Packard online.

The vintage car drew instant attention due to its unique steering column shifter and classic 1940s gangster aesthetics.

"As soon as the ad went live, I got an immediate response," Neff said.

What he didn't expect was to receive offers from three potential buyers – all of whom turned out to be fraudsters with different tactics.

Watch as a car seller describes the schemes he was targeted with:

Man selling old car targeted by 3 scammers

Targeted by fake check fraud

The first buyer raised suspicions with his eagerness and approach.

"He said I am extremely busy; I will send you a check, wait till the check clears, and we will arrange transportation," Neff said.

The buyer sent a check for more than Neff's asking price, instructing him to send part of it to a shipping company—a major red flag.

"I said I am not going to spend any money until it clears your bank. And sure enough, 10 days later, it came back as a counterfeit check," Neff said.

WCPO 1948 Packard

Then targeted by vehicle history report scheme

The other two buyers used less obvious tactics. They sent Neff bogus links to order vehicle history reports, attempting to collect his personal information.

"When you get to the end of the report, it just takes you to PayPal, to part with your $49," Neff said.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau says these are classic scams.

The fake vehicle history report is the most recent method car sellers are targeted. The sites may seem like CARFAX, but they are not.

"Make sure that you're vetting anybody who's trying to give you money. If you can stay local, stay local, have them come look at the vehicle. If they're asking you again for a vehicle history report, make sure you're using a reputable website, not the website that they're sending you," McGovern said.

Having almost fallen victim to three scams, Neff decided that perhaps keeping his classic car was the safer option.

"I could see how so many people could easily fall for this," Neff said.

WCPO Matt Neff in his 1948 Packard

Whether you're selling a classic car or an everyday SUV, exercising caution when using online classifieds is crucial to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

That way, you don't waste your money.

____________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

_________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com