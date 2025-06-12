Father's Day shoppers spending less this year: Here are thoughtful gifts that won't empty your wallet

CINCINNATI — Shoppers are getting more creative with Father's Day gifts this year as budgets tighten, according to a new report from RetailMeNot.

The report shows 50% of shoppers plan to celebrate their dad with a gift this year, matching last year's numbers. However, on average, shoppers are cutting back about $25 as budgets tighten.

"Even if it's a last-minute gift, it doesn't mean that it can't be thoughtful. So this year, we are noticing that shoppers are spending a little less, but being more intentional," said Stephanie Carls, retail insights expert at RetailMeNot.

I went hunting for thoughtful gifts that won't break the bank and found several retailers offering significant discounts.

"I think you're still going to see a ton of great opportunities for discounted options, and those are going to be, especially at stores like Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, there's a ton of great stores that are even offering up to 60% off," Carls said.

For the DIY dad, Home Depot is slashing prices on gift sets, tools and home essentials.

The tech-savvy father might appreciate Lowe's discounts on smart home gadgets.

And for practically any dad, Amazon's Father's Day shop features everything from grilling gear to fashion finds.

Walmart spokesperson Matt Goans showed me some popular picks that won't drain your savings.

"If your dad's into car care, we've got your car care bucket for under $20," he said. "Pitt Boss smoker for under $500. We have our Blackstone griddle, our top-selling grill in lawn and garden for $297, and our Vizio 65-inch under $400."

But who says you need to hit the stores at all?

RetailMeNot's survey reveals this year's gift trends include cooking dad's favorite meal at home and writing a personalized card or letter.

Don't forget the gift of time.

"So maybe you have a sports fan in your life, or maybe you have someone who enjoys the outdoors," Carls said.

Experiences with dad create memories that outlast any physical present.

And here's a money-saving tip from Carls: stack your savings by combining promo codes, sales, and cashback offers. Those small discounts add up quickly!

Or take the simplest approach — spend the day doing what Dad loves most. A hike through the woods or a bike ride around town costs nothing but your time — and that's something priceless to dad.

