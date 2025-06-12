'What have I done?' | NKY woman says search for Facebook customer service led to her getting scammed

CINCINNATI — Reaching customer service can be a challenge as many companies no longer list phone numbers.

Now, Amazon has issued a warning about a significant increase in fake customer service lines. The retailer recently announced on X that since December, "we've seen a 33% increase in customer service impersonation scams."

Sylvia Phillips experienced this firsthand when she posted items to sell on Facebook Marketplace from her Northern Kentucky home last summer.

"I got an immediate reply from a lady who said, 'Is it still available?' And I said, 'Yes, it is,'" Phillips said.

The supposed buyer told her to download a code to verify her identity. Suspicious of the request, Phillips decided to call Facebook customer service for help.

"So I Googled numbers for customer service, and several came up. And I called the first one," Phillips said.

But it wasn't actually Facebook customer service: Phillips was about to give her personal information to a scammer.

"At this point I'm like 'Oh my God, what have I done?'" she said.

AARP warns about searching online for phone numbers

The AARP Fraud Watch Network warns searching for a phone number anywhere other than a company's official website could lead to trouble, including look-alike websites and fake numbers.

They recommend going directly through a company's website to get help. If you're on the phone with a help line, hang up if the representative pressures you to provide personal information like a PIN, or if they ask for gift cards or payment via Zelle or Venmo.

Phillips has since changed all her passwords and placed a fraud alert on her accounts.

"You just can't take anyone at face value anymore!" Phillips said.

Bottom line: Don't trust a Google search for customer service numbers. Check the company's website directly to avoid becoming a victim of these increasingly common scams.

That way you stay safe, and you don't waste your money.

