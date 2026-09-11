Trying to save on streaming? Why off-brand devices can put personal data at risk

Before you plug that cheap streaming stick into your TV, there's something you should know — it could give criminals a direct line to your personal data, your passwords, and your bank account.

With streaming subscription costs continuing to climb, many consumers are turning to inexpensive, off-brand streaming sticks sold online as a way to save money.

These generic TV sticks and boxes may offer "unlimited content," including thousands of free movies, for a one-time fee.

But cybersecurity experts warn that some of those devices could put your personal information — and your finances — at serious risk.

How you may be inviting criminals into your home

Dave Hatter, a cybersecurity consultant with Intrust IT, said off-brand devices that seem too good to be true usually are.

"You pay a one-time price; it's cheap, and you have access to all this streaming," he said.

But the risks that come with those devices can be significant.

WATCH as a security expert shows how inexpensive sticks can invite criminals into your home:

Streaming stick warning: Why off-brand sticks can be a big security risk

"If that thing is connected to your network, which it has to be to get to the internet, who knows what it might be sucking up from other devices in your house," Hatter said.

A recent Malwarebytes report found that some "free" streaming devices may allow criminals to route illegal activity through a user's home internet connection to conceal their identity. That can make the homeowner appear responsible for those crimes and put their personal data at risk.

Hatter said the scenario may sound far-fetched, but explains that without safeguards, anyone with control of a streaming stick could see other devices connected to the local network.

"Could a bad guy potentially exploit this device to eventually hack your computer, get the passwords you're using to log into your bank account, and steal all your money? Yes. Yes, they could do that," he said.

Even without malware, Hatter said no-name streaming devices often lack the basic security protections found in well-known products like Roku or Amazon Fire Sticks.

We purchased an inexpensive streaming device for demonstration purposes. But when we asked Hatter to plug the device into his television, his response was immediate: "Not a chance."

His advice: stick with well-known brands and avoid any device that promises "free everything."

That way, your information is safe, and you don't waste your money.

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