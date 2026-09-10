A Milford mother is speaking out after her 6-month-old daughter suffered a chemical burn that she believes was caused by Millie Moon diapers.

Hannah Croop said that about an hour after her daughter was changed into a fresh diaper from a brand-new pack of Millie Moon diapers, she woke up screaming.

"I've heard her scream a lot, I've never heard her scream like this," Croop said. "So I pick her up, change her, and immediately notice she's super red, like anywhere the diaper was touching."

Croop said she initially thought it might be a typical diaper rash.

"So I yell to my husband, 'Did you not think to put diaper cream on?'"

WATCH: Milford mother explains her 6-month-old's reaction to Millie Moon diapers

Milford mother says Millie Moon diapers caused her baby's chemical burn

But Croop said she soon realized something more serious was happening.

"I'm coming up with a plan in my head like, alright, we're going to call the pediatrician in the morning," she said.

A friend's warning connected the dots

Later that night, Croop posted a photo of Addison on Instagram, and it happened to show the box of Millie Moon diapers in the background. A friend who saw the post messaged her.

"I woke up to a message from our friends that Millie Moon diapers had burned their kid and given them a chemical burn and that we should be really careful for using Millie Moons," she said.

That's when it all started to add up.

"Oh my gosh, 2 plus 2, my child's been burned from this diaper!"

When Croop called the pediatrician the next morning, the connection was immediately recognized.

"I told them, I think she has a chemical burn, and whoever scheduled the appointment said, 'Oh, does she wear Millie Moons?'"

Croop said the pediatrician diagnosed her daughter with a chemical burn.

Hundreds of similar complaints filed with federal regulators

I checked complaints filed with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

On Wednesday, there were 368 reports involving Millie Moon diapers. More than 360 of those reports were filed in the last six months, describing almost the same scenario as Croop. Some of the reports described "burns," "blisters," or "a bleeding, peeling rash."

I checked the Consumer Product Safety Commission again the next day. On Thursday, five more reports had already been filed.

Croop believes newer batches of Millie Moon diapers are responsible. She said she had no issues with the brand in 2025, but says a box manufactured in 2026 caused Addison's reaction. Croop says the newer diapers are easy to identify — the pattern goes all the way up to the waistband. In the image below, the newer diaper is on the right.

Hannah Croop

What Millie Moon offered — and why Croop says it wasn't enough

When Croop shared her pediatrician's diagnosis with Millie Moon, the company offered her a $40 Target gift card.

"They offered me a gift card, which was nice," she said. "I was able to use that towards different diapers that won't burn her."

The redness went away after Croop switched diaper brands, but she said she feels the company's response fell short.

"It's really disheartening when a brand is like, 'Sorry, we can't do anything about it, thanks for your feedback,'" she said.

"But it's not just my feedback; so many parents are reporting this."

Croop is now calling on Millie Moon to issue a recall.

I reached out to Millie Moon to ask whether the company is investigating these reports or plans to issue a recall. I have not yet heard back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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